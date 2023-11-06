Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Lead Dev Shares Important Security Message for DOGE Holders

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin (DOGE) lead dev urges caution regarding withdrawals from Dogechain
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 08:06
Dogecoin Lead Dev Shares Important Security Message for DOGE Holders
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Prominent Dogecoin community leader and developer, known by the moniker Mishaboar, has recently issued a crucial security advisory aimed at all Dogecoin holders. In an X post, the developer sounded the alarm about a circulating email encouraging users to withdraw their funds from the "Dogechain dot info" site.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Iconic Meme Dog Turns 18: Details

The key takeaway from the post is that this email is indeed legitimate.

However, it is advised to type "dogechain dot info" directly into web browsers instead of clicking on links in the email. This is a critical step to protect against phishing attempts. Mishaboar underscores the importance of verifying the information independently and highlights that the ".com" domain of Dogechain has been linked to scam and phishing activities.

Advertisement

Many users have faced issues with their wallets due to lost 2FA authentication. If this is the case, users can seek support from the website's developers, who may ask for a legal document to disable 2FA authentication, provided other login information is available, says a DOGE enthusiast.

Security first

A general security recommendation from Mishaboar is to never store crypto in an online wallet, whether encrypted or not. Online wallets are susceptible to hacking, potential developer misconduct and website compromises. The developer strongly advocates self-custodial wallets and emphasizes the need to back up keys multiple times and store seed phrases offline.

He advises keeping only small amounts in hot wallets, such as smartphone wallets, while encouraging newcomers to exercise caution when dealing with smart contracts, including NFTs.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024

Lastly, the Dogecoin lead developer reminds users to withdraw their funds from exchanges, underlining the importance of maintaining control and security over their crypto assets.

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Scam Alert
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Crypto Whale Goes on Major Chainlink (LINK) Buying Spree
2023/11/06 08:06
Crypto Whale Goes on Major Chainlink (LINK) Buying Spree
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Close to Surpassing BNB After Massive 9% Price Spike
2023/11/06 08:06
XRP Close to Surpassing BNB After Massive 9% Price Spike
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Reaches Crucial Price Level
2023/11/06 08:06
XRP Reaches Crucial Price Level
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD