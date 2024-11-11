    Bitcoin (BTC) Fastest Asset to Cross $1 Trillion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin hits $1 trillion milestone faster than biggest Wall Street firms
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:11
    Bitcoin (BTC) Fastest Asset to Cross $1 Trillion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC), the world's leading digital asset, has a not-so-publicized record in the crypto and traditional finance ecosystem. This Bitcoin achievement is further complemented by the soaring price of the coin.

    Bitcoin's increasing relevance 

    According to prominent crypto analyst Fred Krueger, BTC is the fastest asset to cross the $1 trillion mark. In a post on X, Krueger posted a chart showing 10 assets whose value has crossed $1 trillion. According to the details, it took Bitcoin 12 years to reach a valuation of $1 trillion, making it the fastest asset to achieve such a feat. 

    Related
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 10:59
    Bitcoin Hits New ATH, 14 Years After Trading at Just $0.50
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meta Platforms follows behind Bitcoin, which hit the $1 trillion milestone 17 years after launching. Next on the list is Elon Musk's Tesla, followed by Alphabet, which hit $1 trillion in 18 and 22 years, respectively. Saudi Aramco, a long-standing petroleum and natural gas company, marked 10th place as it hit $1 trillion in 86 years.

    Intriguingly, the leading cryptocurrency recorded the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) at 176.54%. CAGR measures an investment's annual growth rate over time, with the effect of compounding taken into account. Therefore, Bitcoin's latest CAGR means investors have received a 176.54% gain on their investments in the past year. This is a huge achievement for Bitcoin, as prominent firms like Microsoft recorded a CAGR of 31.97%.

    Bitcoin's performance among these reputable global companies highlights its growing adoption among traders and investors. In the past reported week, Bitcoin's price has increased by 19.7%, fueling positive sentiment from investors.

    Bitcoin's price and what to expect 

    As U.Today reported, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $82,400 earlier today before dropping slightly. BTC is trading at $81,912, up by 2.4% in the last 24 hours, with a market capitalization of $1.6 trillion. The daily trading volume increased by 35.7% to over $80 billion, indicating investors’ willingness to accumulate the coin.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Announces Shocking $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 12:55
    MicroStrategy Announces Shocking $2 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    While the Bitcoin market remains bullish, prominent American angel investor Jason Calacanis predicted that BTC might crash to zero. However, such a scenario, with less than 5% probability, seems very unlikely.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 16:08
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 11, 2024 - 16:05
    Coinbase App Enters Top 70 in App Store as Bitcoin (BTC) Aims for $90,000
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    M3 DAO "Combination Strategy": In-Depth Interpretation of the M3 Comprehensive Ecological Strategy Map
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Fastest Asset to Cross $1 Trillion
    XRP Just Secured Golden Cross: Details
    Coinbase App Enters Top 70 in App Store as Bitcoin (BTC) Aims for $90,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD