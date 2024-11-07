    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Crypto markets bracing for rate cuts and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech
    Thu, 7/11/2024 - 16:14
    Bitcoin's Next Move Predicted as Market Awaits Fed Rate Decision
    As markets brace for today’s crucial Federal Reserve interest rate decision, all eyes are on Bitcoin, which has recently surged above $76,000.

    Glassnode cofounders, who go by "Negentropic" on X (formerly Twitter), have been closely tracking the cryptocurrency's progress, suggesting that Bitcoin could be poised for another major move.

    Bitcoin recently surpassed $76,000, reaching highs of $76,509 on Wednesday, setting a new all-time high. The rise coincides with fresh all-time highs for traditional market indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

    However, an interesting development is the weakening correlation between Bitcoin and these indices. This decoupling raises the question: Could Bitcoin push even higher independently of traditional markets?

    Negentropic indicated that with the impending interest rate decision and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech afterward, this could be Bitcoin's first real test for its bullish trend. But will it continue to rise independently of traditional markets?

    The answers to these questions remain unknown, but the market closely watches for hints to predict Bitcoin's next big move. At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.72% in the last 24 hours to $74,900 and up 6% weekly.

    Market braces for Fed rate cut; Powell speech

    On Sept. 18, the Fed began the policy easing cycle with a half-percentage-point rate drop.

    The Federal Reserve is generally expected to cut interest rates again, with financial markets pricing a quarter-point drop as a near certainty.

    In light of this, investors are closely awaiting the Fed's interest rate decision during its policy meeting today Thursday. The decision will be followed by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, which may provide insight into the Fed's economic and interest rate expectations for the coming months.

    Traders were last pricing in a 99% chance of a quarter-point cut in interest rates, based on CME Group's FedWatch tool. This comes following the Fed's 50 basis point rate cut in September.

    #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve #Cryptocurrency
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

