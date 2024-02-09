Bitcoin (BTC) Fades From Exchange as Outflows Hit New Highs

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin has seen a significant drawdown from exchanges, reaching a low not observed since December 2017. As of today, Bitcoin's market value has impressively surged to $45,500. Despite this bullish trend, traders have maintained a stance of skepticism for the third consecutive week, suggesting that a cautious sentiment prevails on the market.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's price trajectory has recently undergone a successful reversal pushing its dominance over altcoins. The reduction in Bitcoin's supply on exchanges, now at a mere 5.3% of the total supply, indicates a strong holding pattern among investors. This outflow from exchanges could be a reflection of the ongoing rise of self-custody among crypto investors.

The market has witnessed Bitcoin's price cut through resistance levels, reaching an intraday peak of $46,225. This advance toward the upside signifies the asset's robust price breakthrough potential. However, the $47,000 threshold represents a massive resistance level on the chart and a historical point of breakdown. The ability of Bitcoin to breach and sustain above this price point would be an indicator of a rally continuation.

Bitcoin's recent price action has seen it test key moving averages, with the asset currently trading above short-term averages, indicating the potential for continued upward movement. However, the looming resistance at $47,000 stands as a formidable barrier that the cryptocurrency must overcome to sustain its upward trajectory.

The outcome of the $47,000 threshold test will likely set the tone for Bitcoin's market behavior in the coming weeks and could either confirm the asset's bull trend or lead to a correction.