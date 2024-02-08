Advertisement
AD

Piers Morgan: Bitcoin Traders Are "Mugs"

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Belfort, once a skeptic who predicted Bitcoin's downfall, now sees the cryptocurrency's legitimacy
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 20:20
Piers Morgan: Bitcoin Traders Are "Mugs"
Cover image via www.flickr.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Superstar journalist Piers Morgan, alongside his guest Jordan Belfort, famously known as the "Wolf of Wall Street," touched upon the volatile world of cryptocurrency trading in the recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. 

Morgan labeled Bitcoin traders as "mugs" while questioning the viability of the cryptocurrency:  

"Isn't it a case if there's enough mugs out there, they all trade it with each other, it will go up," the superstar journalist pondered.  

Belfort tempered this notion by acknowledging that today's Bitcoin traders include "some really smart mugs." He implied that there has been a shift towards a more sophisticated investor demographic engaging with Bitcoin. 

This shift, according to Belfort, lends a degree of legitimacy to Bitcoin that was previously absent. 

From a skeptic to an enthusiast  

As reported by U.Today, Belfort changed his mind on Bitcoin in 2021 after predicting the cryptocurrency's collapse back in 2017.  

The notorious investor has noted that Bitcoin's inherent value is bolstered by its finite supply. 

He admitted that while Bitcoin's initial days were marred by associations with illicit activities, its narrative has shifted dramatically. 

Related
$50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader

Today, Bitcoin attracts sophisticated investors, including those through ETFs, and this marks a significant evolution in its acceptance and legitimacy.

However, he cautioned against the broader cryptocurrency market, likening many altcoins to the infamous penny stocks of the past, designed to "separate others from their money."

S&P 500 over speculation 

Belfort shared his seasoned perspective on investment, cautioning viewers against the deceptive allure of speculation. 

Drawing an analogy to gambling in a casino, he described the market as an even more treacherous environment, dubbing it a "corrupt casino" with odds dramatically stacked against the individual investor.

"The playing field is dramatically tipped against you," Belfort explained, emphasizing the inherent risks and systemic corruption that plague the market. 

Insider trading, high-frequency trading, and preferential treatment for large investors create a landscape where the average trader is at a significant disadvantage.

Despite these challenges, Belfort advocated for a more measured approach to investing, suggesting the S&P 500 as a safer and more reliable vehicle for wealth accumulation. "You extract the value by investing in the S&P 500," he advised, pointing to its strategy of constantly updating its roster of companies to include only the best performers.

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader
2024/02/08 20:46
$50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 8
2024/02/08 20:46
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 8
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Solana's Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat (WIF), Suddenly Skyrockets 25%: Key Reason
2024/02/08 20:46
Solana's Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat (WIF), Suddenly Skyrockets 25%: Key Reason
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Common Wealth Announces the Launch of the World's First Free VC Fund
Tech Summit Europe 2024: Transforming Tomorrow
Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Piers Morgan: Bitcoin Traders Are "Mugs"
$50,000 Remains Key Level for Bitcoin: Trader
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 8
Show all