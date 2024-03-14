Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details

Advertisement
article image
Mushumir Butt
Data reveals that Bitcoin is facing significant pre-halving supply shock
Thu, 14/03/2024 - 11:44
Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A notable development has occurred in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem, potentially signaling a significant shift in the asset's availability and market perception. Nic Puckrin, the renowned CEO of Coin Bureau, recently highlighted a phenomenon on the Bitcoin market that could indicate an early supply shock, previously anticipated to occur post-halving.

Advertisement

Puckrin's observations, shared on X (formerly Twitter), point out a substantial accumulation of Bitcoin by spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States, which has surpassed the rate at which new coins are being mined. According to the data he shared, there has been a cumulative net inflow of approximately 180,000 BTC into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs, a figure significantly higher than the 55,000 BTC that was mined during the same period.

Bitcoin price impact

This discrepancy underscores a tightening of the available Bitcoin supply on the market, leading to what is commonly referred to as a "supply shock." The attached chart clearly shows the growing gap between the inflows to ETFs and the amount of Bitcoin mined since the beginning of January 2024.

This trend is particularly noteworthy as it occurs before Bitcoin's next halving event, a periodic occurrence that reduces the reward for mining new blocks by half, effectively diminishing the rate at which new coins are created. Historically, halving events have been associated with increased price volatility and market anticipation.

These developments indicate robust market sentiment toward Bitcoin, as the increasing involvement of institutional investors through products like ETFs has significantly influenced BTC's supply and demand dynamics. Furthermore, the upcoming halving event is likely to accentuate this supply shock, potentially impacting Bitcoin's price further.

As of the latest update, Bitcoin's price stands at $73,238, exhibiting a marginal decrease of 0.03% over the last 24 hours. However, this slight decline is contrasted by a robust growth of 45.97% over the last month, reinforcing the asset's volatile nature and its susceptibility to market dynamics such as supply and demand shifts.

#Bitcoin halving #Bitcoin Price
About the author
article image
Mushumir Butt

With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/14 11:41
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
2024/03/14 11:41
Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image SHIB Burns Jump 430% as Price on Verge of Breakout
2024/03/14 11:41
SHIB Burns Jump 430% as Price on Verge of Breakout
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Exploring Web3 and Its Impact on Bets.io
ETHTaipei: Vitalik Buterin to Share Ethereum's Post-Dencun Upgrade Vision
Blockchain Expo North America 2024 Set to Showcase Latest Developments in Crypto Innovation
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details
Raoul Pal Is Dogwifhat Holder, Here's His Exposure Level
Show all