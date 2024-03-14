Bitcoin (BTC) Experiences Pre-Halving Supply Shock: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A notable development has occurred in the Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem, potentially signaling a significant shift in the asset's availability and market perception. Nic Puckrin, the renowned CEO of Coin Bureau, recently highlighted a phenomenon on the Bitcoin market that could indicate an early supply shock, previously anticipated to occur post-halving.

Puckrin's observations, shared on X (formerly Twitter), point out a substantial accumulation of Bitcoin by spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in the United States, which has surpassed the rate at which new coins are being mined. According to the data he shared, there has been a cumulative net inflow of approximately 180,000 BTC into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs , a figure significantly higher than the 55,000 BTC that was mined during the same period.

Forget the post-halving #Bitcoin supply shock.



The supply shock is already here!



180k BTC accumulated by ETFs far outpaces the $55k BTC that has been mined 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4F9rvqYNtY — Nic (@nicrypto) March 14, 2024

Bitcoin price impact

This discrepancy underscores a tightening of the available Bitcoin supply on the market, leading to what is commonly referred to as a "supply shock." The attached chart clearly shows the growing gap between the inflows to ETFs and the amount of Bitcoin mined since the beginning of January 2024.

This trend is particularly noteworthy as it occurs before Bitcoin's next halving event, a periodic occurrence that reduces the reward for mining new blocks by half, effectively diminishing the rate at which new coins are created. Historically, halving events have been associated with increased price volatility and market anticipation.

These developments indicate robust market sentiment toward Bitcoin, as the increasing involvement of institutional investors through products like ETFs has significantly influenced BTC's supply and demand dynamics. Furthermore, the upcoming halving event is likely to accentuate this supply shock, potentially impacting Bitcoin's price further.