Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Crushing Ethereum (ETH) Despite Altcoin Rally

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency market witnessing Bitcoin (BTC) extending its lead over Ethereum (ETH), with BTC/ETH ratio reaching 18x, two-year high
Mon, 19/02/2024 - 16:10
Bitcoin (BTC) Crushing Ethereum (ETH) Despite Altcoin Rally
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Bitcoin (BTC) has maintained a commanding lead over Ethereum (ETH), as evidenced by the current BTC/ETH ratio. 

According to recent data, the ratio stands at 18x, a figure that harks back to two-year highs. 

This indicates that, despite the rally seen in various altcoins, BTC continues to outpace ETH significantly in market value.

Ethereum's bull run behavior 

Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has historically outperformed Bitcoin during bull market phases. 

Typically, Ethereum has seen sharper price increases in bull runs due to its smaller market cap compared to Bitcoin, which allows for larger percentage gains. 

Related
Cardano Founder Makes Bullish 'Midnight' Statement

Moreover, Ethereum's fundamental role in decentralized finance (DeFi) and as a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) often fuels optimistic speculation. 

The chart demonstrates this trend, as the ratio tends to decrease when ETH gains on BTC during these optimistic periods.

Will Ethereum reach new all-time high? 

The sentiment in the Ethereum trading community is heating up as many ponder the possibility of a new all-time high (ATH) in 2024. 

According to CryptoQuant, a notable increase in open interest in Ethereum futures indicates growing confidence among traders. 

Open Interest — the total number of outstanding futures contracts — has hit its highest mark since July 2022, corresponding with Ethereum's price recovery from a significant support level of $1,500 to over $2,800 in recent times.

While these numbers signal bullish sentiment among futures traders, caution is advised. The rapid climb in Ethereum's price, coupled with the surge in open interest, suggests a market prone to volatility.

#Ethereum News #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Trillions of SHIB Shifted in Epic 100% Shiba Inu Whale Activity Spike
2024/02/19 16:07
Trillions of SHIB Shifted in Epic 100% Shiba Inu Whale Activity Spike
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 19
2024/02/19 16:07
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 19
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Bitcoin Bet, Dismissing Gold
2024/02/19 16:07
Michael Saylor Doubles Down on His Bitcoin Bet, Dismissing Gold
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Crushing Ethereum (ETH) Despite Altcoin Rally
Trillions of SHIB Shifted in Epic 100% Shiba Inu Whale Activity Spike
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 19
Show all