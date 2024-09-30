    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Add Another Zero After This?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu price takes wrong turn
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 14:27
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There seems to be a turning point for Shiba Inu as it could soon see another zero added to its price. Following a brief spike, SHIB recently pulled back, suggesting that it is having difficulty keeping up its bullish momentum. 

    The meme token may experience further declines and move toward lower price levels as a result of overall market conditions and a lack of significant buying activity. Shiba Inu has already seen a large decline from its recent highs, and the current momentum indicates that more declines may be forthcoming. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The stock is currently trading at $0.000018. Should the selling pressure persist, SHIB may decline even more, testing important support levels that could provide brief respite prior to any prospective recovery. The level of $0.00001685, a former resistance level that might now serve as a floor, is the first important support level to keep an eye on. 

    A more significant sell-off as traders look to reduce their holdings may occur if SHIB is unable to hold this level. At $0.00001572, which corresponds to SHIB's most recent consolidation zone, is the next significant support. There was some trading activity in this area, and a break below it could signal increased risk to the downside. 

    In the event that the decline persists past this moment, $0.00001438 is the third important support level to watch. Whether or not SHIB adds another zero to its price may depend on this level. SHIB would be at risk of falling into even lower price ranges and possibly adding another digit to its already low price if this zone is not held. This would probably result in a more significant correction.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

