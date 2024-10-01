Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge: Details

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Shiba Inu clearly getting ahead of crowd
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 11:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees 360% Whale Activity Surge: Details
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Recently, whale activity for Shiba Inu has increased by a remarkable 360% ranking it among the top cryptocurrencies, with notable increases in large investor movements. SHIB is one of the tokens that whales trade the most frequently, indicating that major investors are getting more interested in the coin

    The increase in whale activity points to a possible price recovery for Shiba Inu since big investors often have a significant influence on how smaller assets like SHIB are traded. Whale movements often indicate upcoming volatility or a shift in market sentiment. The increasing involvement of whales may indicate that SHIB is preparing for another significant move, potentially toward the next price target at $0.00002, as many have conjectured. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But investors must exercise caution at all times. Although the presence of whales can be a bullish indication, sustained growth is not always assured by them. As evidenced by the past few weeks, the price of Shiba Inu is still volatile and can experience severe corrections. The price chart is already showing a retreat from recent highs, underscoring the dangers of abrupt changes on the market.

    SHIB is now trading at $0.00001848, with $0.000016 and $0.0000144 serving as support levels. SHIB's ability to sustain its upward trajectory or require additional adjustments will be determined by these levels. There is considerable space for both upward and downward movement as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is circling the neutral zone. 

    Shiba Inu may rise in the near run due to increased whale activity, but the state of the market as a whole and the degree of support from individual investors will be crucial factors. Investors should exercise caution when acting on the basis of whale movements alone, as the cryptocurrency market is still erratic and subject to abrupt swings.

    #Shiba Inu
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

