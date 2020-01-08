BTC
ECB President Christine Lagarde on Crypto: 'We Want to Play an Active Role'

  Alex Dovbnya
    Christine Lagarde claims that a CBDC issued by the European Central Bank (ECB) could have major implications for the financial

Cover image via u.today

Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, recently mentioned that the ECB wants to play "an active role" in innovating the area of payments during her interview with French business magazine Challenges. She acknowledges that there "the urgent demand" for more efficient payment solutions, especially when it comes to transferring money between different countries.

According to Lagarde, the ECB is currently assessing the costs and benefits of creating its own central bank digital currency (CBDC). They want to make sure that central bank money will still in use despite the gradual disappearance of physical cash. She also highlights that cryptocurrencies issued by central banks are not supposed to "crowd out" private solutions for digital payments.   

"We are looking closely into the feasibility and merits of a CBDC, also because it could have major implications for the financial sector and for the transmission of monetary policy."

In late 2019, the ECB created a special task force to determine how feasible it would be the issuance of a CBDC within the eurozone.

Lagarde's interview comes after she highlighted the importance of adapting to financial innovations in late 2019. She also noted that there was a great demand for stablecoins that weren't actually addressed. 

Back in December 2019, the ECB also published a paper that presents a CBDC as a pan-European payment solution

"If industry efforts fall short of developing an innovative and efficient pan-European payment solution, the social need for it could potentially be met by issuing a CBDC."

As reported by U.Today, the Bank of France (Banque de France) is expected to start the trial of its own cryptocurrency in Q1 2020. 

Ripple CEO Buys Bitcoin (BTC) with XRP Dumped on Retail: Adam Back

  Alex Dovbnya
    Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO of Ripple, is stealthily stacking sats while dumping XRP on retail investors, according to Blockstream CEO Adam Back

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

Adam Back, the CEO of Blockstream, recently attempted to unfold the mystery of Ripple's XRP sales that surpassed $1.2 bln. 

In his new tweet, he made a wild claim that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse was stacking sats with premined XRP tokens that he "dumps" on retail investors. 

"He's likely pro-BTC though as he's probably stacking BTC with the premined XRPs dumped on retail," Back wrote.  

Garlinghouse is bullish on Bitcoin  

Bitcoin maximalists are most certainly not the camp you want to ask for an objective take on Ripple. As reported by U.Today, former Bitcoin Core developer Peter Todd recently compared the Garlinghouse-helmed to blockchain company to biotech scam Theranos

However, Garlinghouse is indeed pro-Bitcoin. During his June interview with Fortune, he revealed that he was long on BTC. Unlike many militant members of the crypto community, Garlinghouse doesn't see Bitcoin and XRP as direct competitors since the former now serves as a store of value. 

Of course, it is not indicative of whether or not Garlinghouse spends his XRP to buy more BTC as Back claims.      

A former XRP billionaire 

In an interview with CNN's Julia Chatterley that took place back in September, Garlinghouse addressed the controversy around XRP sales, claiming that it wasn't in "their best interests" to tank the price of the third biggest cryptocurrency since they obviously have skin in the game. 

"Yes, Ripple owns a lot of XRP, we’re very interested in the success of XRP, but the accusations of us dumping, that’s not in our best interests to do that." 

Apart from having a 6.3 percent stake in the $10 bln company, Garlinghouse himself owns an impressive stash of XRP tokens that landed him on the list of the richest people in the world with a net worth of $9.5 bln back in January 2018. 

After the drastic decline of the XRP price, Garlinghouse's fortune took a hit, and former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen remains the only crypto billionaire on the Forbes 400 list. 

