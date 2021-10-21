Binance’s Trading Volume Hits $100 Billion in Just One Day

Binance’s daily volume hit an eye-popping $100 billion on Oct. 20, according to a tweet by CEO Changpeng Zhao.
100 billion traded yesterday on #binance pic.twitter.com/SelYpou3mL— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) October 21, 2021
The leading crypto exchange recorded this crucial milestone on the day Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, reached a new all-time high of $67,276.
Despite introducing stricter measures for users due to severe regulatory scrutiny, Binance enjoys a comfortable lead over other crypto exchanges in both spot and derivatives trading, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.
Eerier this month, the trading platform also announced a $1 billion ecosystem fund.
Meanwhile, the decentralized finance sector is catching up with centralized behemoths. The total value locked in DeFi protocols has hit $100 billion for the first time.