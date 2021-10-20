woj
BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Touches $66,000

Wed, 10/20/2021 - 13:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has logged a new lifetime price peak for the first time in seven months
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $66,000 on the Bitstamp exchange at 1:45 p.m. UTC.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

The fresh record high came after ProShares successfully launched the very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on Oct. 19. As reported by U.Today, it was the second-most-traded ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on its debut date.

The Bitcoin price approached daily lows shortly after the ETF commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange, but bulls later stepped in and pushed the largest cryptocurrency to yet another lifetime peak the following day.

Paul Tudor Jones Says Crypto Is Winning Race Against Gold
The cryptocurrency's previous price peak of $64,804 was set on April 14, the day Coinbase went public on Nasdaq through a direct listing.

It took the benchmark crypto 189 days to update its all-time high, enduring several painful corrections.

Bitcoin is up roughly 125% since plunging below the $28,000 level in June.

