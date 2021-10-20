BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High, Touches $66,000

Bitcoin has logged a new lifetime price peak for the first time in seven months

Bitcoin, the flagship cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $66,000 on the Bitstamp exchange at 1:45 p.m. UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

The fresh record high came after ProShares successfully launched the very first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund on Oct. 19. As reported by U.Today, it was the second-most-traded ETF on the New York Stock Exchange on its debut date.



The Bitcoin price approached daily lows shortly after the ETF commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange, but bulls later stepped in and pushed the largest cryptocurrency to yet another lifetime peak the following day.