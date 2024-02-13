Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is rate of Bitcoin (BTC) ready for correction?
Tue, 13/02/2024 - 18:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers remain more powerful than sellers, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement
BTC chart by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 4% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is looking bearish as it is approaching the support level of $49,763. If the daily bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a drop to the $49,000-$49,500 zone.

Image by TradingView

A similar picture can be seen on the bigger time frame. The price of BTC has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar's peak. If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders may expect a test of the support level of $49,048 soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the weekly candle's closure. If it happens above the interim level of $49,048, growth may continue to $50,000 and above. 

Related
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 12

In another scenario, bears may locally seize the initiative, which might lead to a correction to the $46,000-$48,000 area.

Bitcoin is trading at $49,630 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image XRP Price Rebirth and Bitcoin Influence, Here's Correlation
2024/02/13 18:02
XRP Price Rebirth and Bitcoin Influence, Here's Correlation
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Peter Thiel’s Fund Bought Massive Amount of BTC, ETH Before Price Jump
2024/02/13 18:02
Peter Thiel’s Fund Bought Massive Amount of BTC, ETH Before Price Jump
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin to Hit $50,000 After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Dogecoin No Longer Top 10 Coin, VanEck's and Tether's Top Exec Opines Whether Satoshi Nakamoto Is Alive: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
2024/02/13 18:02
Bitcoin to Hit $50,000 After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Dogecoin No Longer Top 10 Coin, VanEck's and Tether's Top Exec Opines Whether Satoshi Nakamoto Is Alive: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 13
XRP Price Rebirth and Bitcoin Influence, Here's Correlation
Peter Thiel’s Fund Bought Massive Amount of BTC, ETH Before Price Jump
Show all