Bitcoin ETFs Surge With $631 Million Inflows in 24 Hours: Details Inside

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin ETFs have witnessed a remarkable surge in investment activity, with a substantial influx of $631 million reported in the past 24 hours. According to data from BitMex Research, eight Bitcoin ETFs collectively accumulated 12,736 BTC during this period, indicating a significant uptick in investor interest.

Advertisement

Leading the charge is IBIT, the iShares Bitcoin Trust managed by BlackRock, which secured a whopping 9,949.3 BTC, valued at nearly half a billion dollars. Following closely behind, Fidelity made a substantial addition of 3,301.3 BTC to its FBTC ETF, amounting to $163.6 million.

However, amid this surge, Grayscale recorded a decrease in holdings, cutting 1,469.4 BTC, equivalent to $72.8 million.

Bitcoin ETF Flow



All data out for 13th Feb. Very strong day, with $631m positive net flow over all providers. Huge day for Blackrock at +$493m pic.twitter.com/F1abDO6OUZ — BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) February 14, 2024

The dominance of iShares Bitcoin Trust on the ETF landscape remains apparent, now holding a commanding 105,218.3 Bitcoin, valued at $4.69 billion. In terms of holdings, Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund follows with 76,736.2 BTC, while Bitwise Bitcoin ETF rounds up the top three with 18,909.6 BTC in its portfolio.

Numbers go up

This influx of investment coincides with a notable surge in the market performance of BTC, with prices surging by over 6.1% today, reaching local highs at $51,686. If buying pressure from spot Bitcoin ETFs continues at current levels, BTC could rise to $112,000 this year, suggested the CryptoQuant CEO earlier this week.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

This surge in inflows underscores the growing mainstream acceptance and investor confidence in Bitcoin and its associated financial instruments.