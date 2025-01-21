Advertisement
    Bitcoin at $100,000 Is 'Dirt Cheap': NBA Legend Scottie Pippen

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Former NBA player has made ultra-bullish long-term Bitcoin price prediction
    Tue, 21/01/2025 - 12:34
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Fifty-nine-year-old Scottie Pippen, former NBA basketball player, has issued a tweet with an ultra-bullish Bitcoin price prediction. He also commented on BTC’s current price, calling it “dirt cheap.”

    "$10 million price per BTC isn't a dream, it's destiny"

    Pippen tweeted to respond to those who believe that Bitcoin has become too expensive to buy after soaring above $100,000. The former NBA player stated that he sees BTC as “dirt cheap in a $900 trillion world of assets.”

    In the same tweet, Pippen said that he believes in Bitcoin eventually hitting $10 million, adding that it is not a dream at all but is quite real and even inevitable: “A $10M price per $BTC isn’t a dream... it’s destiny.”

    In December, Pippen tweeted that he believes that despite hitting $100,000, Bitcoin is still early and that the “next stop” for BTC is $1 million. Pippen has quickly become a sort of influencer in the world of cryptocurrencies as, last year, he tweeted several times that the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, had visited him in a dream to talk BTC and to give him some data about upcoming Bitcoin price records.

    On Jan. 5, the former Chicago Bulls star forward warned the crypto community that “they will want your Bitcoin,” urging them not to “get shaken out” of crypto.

    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Issues Mysterious Bullish Hint: ‘Good Things Take Time’
    Tue, 01/21/2025 - 09:07
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ Issues Mysterious Bullish Hint: ‘Good Things Take Time’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin prints "God Candle," hitting new ATH

    On Monday this week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization size, Bitcoin, put up a staggering price increase of almost 10%, soaring to a new historic peak of $109,114 per coin.

    Bitcoin maximalist and $1 million BTC advocate Samson Mow from JAN3 tweeted that he had finally spotted a “God candle” on the Bitcoin chart, which took the cryptocurrency to the new all-time high.

    That immense surge took place right before the inauguration ceremony of newly elected U.S. president Donald Trump, who shared his pro-crypto views and plans for his presidency during his 2024 campaign. Among the things proposed by Trump was firing Gary Gensler from the SEC chair position he held then and the creation of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Gensler resigned in November, and his last day in office was last Friday.

    At writing time, Bitcoin is changing hands at $103,195.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
