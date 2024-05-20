Advertisement
    Bitcoin and Cardano Skyrocket With 716% Increase in Fund Flows

    
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Crypto investments surge as Bitcoin and Cardano lead epic 716% rise in fund inflows
    Mon, 20/05/2024 - 15:04
    Bitcoin and Cardano Skyrocket With 716% Increase in Fund Flows
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    In the latest weekly review of fund flows by CoinShares, digital asset investment products experienced a significant increase in inflows, totaling $932 million. This represents a 716% rise from the previous week's $130 million.

    The notable surge followed a lower-than-expected CPI report on Wednesday, with the last three trading days of the week, contributing 89% of total inflows, indicating a renewed link between crypto prices and interest rate expectations.

    Bitcoin (BTC) was the primary recipient of these inflows, underscoring its position as the leading cryptocurrency on the market. Bitcoin ETFs saw inflows amounting to $942 million over the week. 

    ""
    Source: CoinShares

    The absence of significant interest in short positions on BTC suggests a positive investor outlook. To date, Bitcoin investment products have accumulated $13.85 billion in inflows since the beginning of the year.

    Cardano soars into spotlight

    Among altcoins, several digital assets also saw notable inflows. Solana, Chainlink and Cardano (ADA) stood out with inflows of $4.9 million, $3.7 million and $1.9 million, respectively.

    Cardano's inflows are particularly significant as it saw no inflows the previous week but recorded nearly $2 million this week. This brings the total investment in Cardano ETPs to $10 million for the year, reflecting increased investor interest in this asset.

    On the other hand, Ethereum faced challenges with outflows totaling $23 million. This bearish sentiment is tied to uncertainties surrounding the SEC's approval of a spot ETF, causing cautious investor behavior.

    With substantial inflows into Bitcoin and Cardano last week, the growing confidence among investors in these digital assets can be confidently asserted.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

