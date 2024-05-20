'Bitcoin Prize' Tweet Issued by Michael Saylor, Here's His Price Hint

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, founder and chairman of the MicroStrategy business intelligence behemoth and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, has taken to his account on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to leave another sign of his BTC support to his followers.

The image of Bitcoin he published this time contains what may be a hint at the next Bitcoin high expected by Saylor, soon.

Saylor's new "Bitcoin prize" message as BTC recaptures $67,200

On Sunday, Michael Saylor published a tweet with an AI-generated image that shows a part of a human face with a close shot on the right eye. The text of the tweet says: “Keep your eye on the prize. #Bitcoin”

However, on the image, there are several digits clearly visible: 69, 98 and 89 – these may be hints at how high Bitcoin may go soon, according to Michael Saylor’s expectations.

At the time of this writing, the world’s leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization value is changing hands at $67,240. This price level was successfully recaptured by Bitcoin on Friday, and since then, BTC has been digressing from its slightly downward movement, but always regaining it again.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin demonstrated a rise of 1.89%, soaring to the above-mentioned level from $66,000.

The bet by Saylor and MicroStrategy on BTC has been enormous, and it was considered risky by many, as they only started in August of 2020. By now, however, the company has acquired 214,400 BTC in stable purchases. This amount of crypto is evaluated at more than $7.5 billion in fiat.

Analyst expects Bitcoin to jump for new gains later

Popular cryptocurrency trader and analyst on the X app Ali Martinez has published a tweet, saying that Bitcoin may demonstrate “strong potential for further gains” if a certain scenario plays out for it.

With over 530,000 $BTC transacted at $66,250, this is a crucial support level! If it holds, #Bitcoin has strong potential for further gains. pic.twitter.com/9e9Y939Hn3 — Ali (@ali_charts) May 20, 2024

Martinez pointed out that Bitcoin now has a crucial support level at $66,250 – this is where a staggering 530,000 Bitcoins were transacted. If this support holds, then Bitcoin may start climbing upward again.