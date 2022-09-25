BingX Becomes First Crypto Exchange With Support for Copy Trading Subsidy Vouchers

One of the industry-leading social trading exchanges, BingX, offers their users a unique option of copy trading subsidy vouchers that will help beginner and intermediate traders to cover part of their losses.

Copy trading helps newbies in the industry to easily follow strategies of experienced traders. Trading strategies are not limited in any way and users can choose the one they think fits them best. With the help of copy trading technology, it is easy to get access to a higher level of expertise and allow proficient traders to earn extra income by helping followers.

The newly introduced subsidy vouchers for copy traders will help users protect themselves from partial losses. The copy trading subsidy voucher allows BingX to compensate any losses in the copy transaction. The voucher works like a safety net that allows entering the most popular assets on the market without worrying about incurring losses.

As stated by the PR and Communications Director at BingX, copy trading is the main product of the exchange and they are always trying to improve it and make it more beginner-friendly. The subsidy voucher is yet another step toward allowing more users to discover the world of copy trading without taking high losses.

BingX is constantly improving and recently released a new version of its mobile trading app for iOS and Android. The latest version includes a new feature in Standard Futures and allows seeing a trader's current position.

BingX was founded in 2018 and offers high-quality spot, derivatives and margin trading services in more than 100 countries worldwide with over 3 million users. The exchange connects beginners with experienced traders.