Binance Puts Cristiano Ronaldo to Test With Lie Detector Challenge

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently used an unorthodox promotional strategy by presenting soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a lie detector challenge. "Binance gave me one of my hardest challenges yet — facing the lie detector," Ronaldo said.

His post, accompanied by a 19-second teaser video, has already garnered over five million views and numerous reactions from his 109 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The question posed to Ronaldo in the teaser — whether he would trade all his Champions League-winning medals for a World Cup trophy — taps into a long-standing debate among sports fans about the comparative worth of these accolades in a player's career.

The collaboration between Binance and Ronaldo is not new. Last year, Binance inked an exclusive multi-year partnership with the Portuguese soccer icon, focusing on the development and release of various NFT (non-fungible token) collections.

As reported by U.Today, the superstar took to social media to announce the launch of his second NFT collection on Binance last month.

For the uninitiated, a lie detector, technically known as a polygraph, measures and records several physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse and skin conductivity, while the person is asked and answers a series of questions.

The idea is that deceptive answers will produce physiological responses that can be differentiated from those associated with non-deceptive answers. However, it is worth noting that lie detectors are not universally accepted as reliable tools for ascertaining truth, and their results are not admissible in all legal proceedings.