Binance Puts Cristiano Ronaldo to Test With Lie Detector Challenge

Sun, 08/27/2023 - 15:38
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Binance, world's top cryptocurrency exchange, has thrown new sort of challenge at soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo: lie detector test
Binance Puts Cristiano Ronaldo to Test With Lie Detector Challenge
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently used an unorthodox promotional strategy by presenting soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo with a lie detector challenge. "Binance gave me one of my hardest challenges yet — facing the lie detector," Ronaldo said.

His post, accompanied by a 19-second teaser video, has already garnered over five million views and numerous reactions from his 109 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The question posed to Ronaldo in the teaser — whether he would trade all his Champions League-winning medals for a World Cup trophy — taps into a long-standing debate among sports fans about the comparative worth of these accolades in a player's career.

Related
Pepe (PEPE) Might Face More Volatility Due to This Social Trend

The collaboration between Binance and Ronaldo is not new. Last year, Binance inked an exclusive multi-year partnership with the Portuguese soccer icon, focusing on the development and release of various NFT (non-fungible token) collections.

As reported by U.Today, the superstar took to social media to announce the launch of his second NFT collection on Binance last month.

For the uninitiated, a lie detector, technically known as a polygraph, measures and records several physiological responses such as blood pressure, pulse and skin conductivity, while the person is asked and answers a series of questions.

The idea is that deceptive answers will produce physiological responses that can be differentiated from those associated with non-deceptive answers. However, it is worth noting that lie detectors are not universally accepted as reliable tools for ascertaining truth, and their results are not admissible in all legal proceedings.

#Cristiano Ronaldo
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Litecoin (LTC) Payments Surge 50% as Network Reaches New Milestone
08/27/2023 - 15:13
Litecoin (LTC) Payments Surge 50% as Network Reaches New Milestone
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Pepe (PEPE) Might Face More Volatility Due to This Social Trend
08/27/2023 - 13:46
Pepe (PEPE) Might Face More Volatility Due to This Social Trend
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Bitcoin Transaction Fees Plunge 15% This Week Amid Slower Activity
08/27/2023 - 12:02
Bitcoin Transaction Fees Plunge 15% This Week Amid Slower Activity
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya