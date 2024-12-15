Advertisement
    Binance's CZ Reminds About $500 Million Support for Elon Musk

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Helping hand worth $500 million is not something to forget
    Sun, 15/12/2024 - 12:30
    Binance's CZ Reminds About $500 Million Support for Elon Musk
    Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, reminded followers on X of Binance's $500 million investment in Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter. CZ further emphasized Binance's early and outspoken support for Musk's audacious move by commenting Happy to have contributed to the cause after sharing a screenshot of an Investopedia headline. Initial responses to Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of Twitter in late 2022 were conflicting.

    Musk's plan to restructure Twitter and turn it into what he dubbed the everything app caused the traditional press to portray the deal as chaotic and predict the platform's demise. The loss of advertisers, a user exodus and a breakdown in moderation were the fears of critics. Over a year later though the platform — now known as X — has shown itself resilient and disproved earlier doubts.

    For cryptocurrency discussions, project announcements and updates, Musk's version of X has notably maintained its position as the preferred platform. It continues to be unparalleled in its ability to share information in real time, facilitating communication between cryptocurrency enthusiasts, analysts and leaders. Because X is still a vital tool for interaction in the Web3 and blockchain communities, Binance's investment not only guaranteed a share in the platform but also strengthened its strategic positioning within the cryptocurrency space.

    Additionally, Naval Ravikant's analysis of the Twitter takeover, which he described as the single most consequential act of the last decade, is highlighted in the screenshot. Ravikant highlights Musk's contribution to restoring free speech and reshaping conversation in a media landscape that is polarized.

    The cryptocurrency community where decentralization and transparency are fundamental principles has found X appealing due to Musk's goal of establishing it as a forum for free discussion and a range of viewpoints. In retrospect, CZ's intuition and his agreement with Musk's idea of a networked platform that goes beyond conventional social media are both visible in Binance's investment.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

