Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Binance has logged nearly $22 billion worth of user deposits this year
    Thu, 12/12/2024 - 16:31
    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange by market capitalization, is approaching 250 million users, according to CEO Richard Teng. 

    Advertisement

    Throughout the year, the exchange logged a total of $21.6 billion in user fund deposits. This is more than the combined total of the next 10 crypto trading platforms. 

    The exchange's average Tether (USDT) deposit has also grown to as much as $230,000. According to Teng, this shows that the trading platform is becoming more popular with professional and corporate investors. 

    HOT Stories
    'Bitcoin Is Better Money,' Michael Saylor Claims
    XRP Skyrockets 1,209% in 24 Hours in Abnormal Liquidation Imbalance
    10 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Not Impressive
    Ripple Stuns Market With Mysterious 580 Million XRP Transfer

    According to Binance, this was a year of "exceptional growth" both for Binance and the broader industry. It has managed to become the first centralized crypto exchange to top the $100 trillion milestone in lifetime trading volumes.

    Advertisement

    It is a sharp contrast compared to late 2023. The then-beleaguered exchange was reeling from its legal troubles after agreeing to shell out a total of $4.3 billion in penalties to the U.S. government over money laundering and sanctions violations. Changpeng Zhao, the charismatic founder of the crypto behemoth, also stepped down from his CEO role and later served a multi-month prison sentence.  

    Teng, a former regulator, stepped up Binance's regulatory compliance efforts in order to fix its tainted image. He has significantly expanded the exchange's compliance, while also obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. 

    Despite stepping away from Binance, CZ, of course, remains its biggest shareholder. As reported by U.Today, the crypto mogul recently revealed that he had been approached with an offer to sell his enormous stake in the exchange. However, CZ has not disclosed his future plans.

    #Binance #Changpeng Zhao
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 16:15
    Satoshi Nakamoto Made Final Post on Bitcoin Forum on This Date 14 Years Ago
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 12, 2024 - 16:05
    We Must Separate Bitcoin (BTC) From Money, Says Peter Schiff
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Karrier One Launches Decentralized WiFi Hotspot Devices on Sui Network to Expand Global Connectivity
    Gate Web3 TonVibe2024 Ecosystem Season Report: Over 1.61 Million New Users, 450,000+ New Addresses, and 600,000+ New Devices Added
    Visionary Entrepreneur Patents World's First Non-Depreciating Crypto Asset
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Has Nearly 250 Million Users, CEO Says
    Satoshi Nakamoto Made Final Post on Bitcoin Forum on This Date 14 Years Ago
    We Must Separate Bitcoin (BTC) From Money, Says Peter Schiff
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD