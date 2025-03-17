Binance Expands Its DeFi Range With 5 New USDC Pairs

Binance has once again made a move that signals where the crypto market is heading — this time by adding five new trading pairs with a strong DeFi angle. The world’s largest exchange introduced DF/USDC, EPIC/USDC, GMX/USDC, MKR/USDC and RPL/USDC, making them available for spot trading.

Alongside this, Binance extended its Trading Bots services to these pairs, giving users a way to automate their strategies right from the start.

At first glance, these listings may seem like just another batch of additions, but the specific choices tell a deeper story about the trends shaping the market.

Who got listed?

dForce (DF) stands out as a project blending artificial intelligence with DeFi, aiming to create an automated economy for AI-driven financial operations.

Epic Chain (EPIC) emerges as a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum, transitioning from its Ethernity Chain roots to focus on Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment while integrating AI-based security mechanisms.

GMX continues to solidify its role as a go-to platform for perpetual futures trading, offering up to 50X leverage on major crypto assets. Since its launch in 2021, it has amassed over $130 billion in trading volume, reinforcing its dominance among derivatives DEXes on Arbitrum and Avalanche.

Maker (MKR), long associated with the MakerDAO protocol, remains a fundamental piece of the DeFi lending space, governing the issuance of the DAI stablecoin. Then there is Rocket Pool (RPL), a decentralized staking network allowing Ethereum holders to participate in staking with as little as 16 ETH, all while earning additional RPL incentives.

Binance's latest move is about more than just having enough liquidity and being in the right spot on the market. It is also about staying on top in the world of exchanges.

With discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin pairs for the time being, Binance is giving traders another reason to check out the new offerings.