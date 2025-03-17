Advertisement
AD

    Binance Expands Its DeFi Range With 5 New USDC Pairs

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/03/2025 - 15:34
    DeFi gets boost as Binance rolls out 5 new USDC trading pairs
    Advertisement
    Binance Expands Its DeFi Range With 5 New USDC Pairs
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance has once again made a move that signals where the crypto market is heading — this time by adding five new trading pairs with a strong DeFi angle. The world’s largest exchange introduced DF/USDC, EPIC/USDC, GMX/USDC, MKR/USDC and RPL/USDC, making them available for spot trading. 

    Advertisement

    Alongside this, Binance extended its Trading Bots services to these pairs, giving users a way to automate their strategies right from the start.

    Related
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 12:55
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Bollinger Bands Give XRP Chance for New All-Time High
    Breaking: Michael Saylor Announces New Strategy 130 Bitcoin (BTC) Acquisition
    Binance's CZ Shares Hot Take on North Korean Hacker Bitcoin Data: $1.16 Billion BTC

    At first glance, these listings may seem like just another batch of additions, but the specific choices tell a deeper story about the trends shaping the market. 

    Advertisement

    Who got listed?

    dForce (DF) stands out as a project blending artificial intelligence with DeFi, aiming to create an automated economy for AI-driven financial operations. 

    Epic Chain (EPIC) emerges as a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum, transitioning from its Ethernity Chain roots to focus on Real World Assets (RWAs) and entertainment while integrating AI-based security mechanisms.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 13:35
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Overtaking Dogecoin (DOGE)
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    GMX continues to solidify its role as a go-to platform for perpetual futures trading, offering up to 50X leverage on major crypto assets. Since its launch in 2021, it has amassed over $130 billion in trading volume, reinforcing its dominance among derivatives DEXes on Arbitrum and Avalanche. 

    Maker (MKR), long associated with the MakerDAO protocol, remains a fundamental piece of the DeFi lending space, governing the issuance of the DAI stablecoin. Then there is Rocket Pool (RPL), a decentralized staking network allowing Ethereum holders to participate in staking with as little as 16 ETH, all while earning additional RPL incentives.

    Related
    PancakeSwap (CAKE) up 45% as BNB Network Gets Massive Boost
    Mon, 03/17/2025 - 13:22
    PancakeSwap (CAKE) up 45% as BNB Network Gets Massive Boost
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Binance's latest move is about more than just having enough liquidity and being in the right spot on the market. It is also about staying on top in the world of exchanges. 

    With discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin pairs for the time being, Binance is giving traders another reason to check out the new offerings.

    #Binance

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:29
    Mystery Whale With $400 Million BTC Short Makes Unexpected Move: Details
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Mar 17, 2025 - 15:26
    XRP Price Prediction for March 17
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    House of Doge and Dogecoin Foundation Unveil Board-Elect, Advisors and Global Dogecoin Adoption Plans
    A Strategic Event for HR Leaders and Experts to Drive Transformation in the Saudi Workforce
    Pocketcoin (PKOIN) Video, Social Coin with 1,6 Mln Visitors and 30% APY Staking Gained Steam Amid Falling Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Expands Its DeFi Range With 5 New USDC Pairs
    Mystery Whale With $400 Million BTC Short Makes Unexpected Move: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for March 17
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD