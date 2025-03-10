Advertisement
    Binance to List Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs, Here Are Tickers

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 10/03/2025 - 15:47
    Binance recently announced upgrade to listing system
    Binance to List Five Popular Crypto Trading Pairs, Here Are Tickers
    Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is set to expand its trading offerings by introducing five new USDC trading pairs.

    In a blog post, Binance says it will open trading for CHESS/USDC, EGLD/USDC, OSMO/USDC, T/USDC and UTK/USDC trading pairs on March 11, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC). The move, according to Binance, will expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience.

    Trading of the aforementioned new trading pairs would be subject to eligibility based on the user's country or region of residence. Binance says users will enjoy discounted taker fees on all existing and new USDC spot and margin trading pairs until further notice.

    In addition, Binance will simultaneously enable trading bot services for the following pairs: CHESS/USDC, EGLD/USDC, OSMO/USDC, T/USDC, UTK/USDC, JTO/USDC and TAO/USDC.

    Binance enhances listing mechanism

    Binance announced an upgrade to its listing system over the weekend in response to crypto community feedback. After trialing and evaluating the suggestions, Binance announced it is enhancing its listing mechanism in three ways.

    First, when a project has a dedicated listing budget, Binance will disclose this in the listing announcements and will continue to distribute the budgeted tokens to Binance users through various forms of airdrops. Binance says it does not charge listing fees.

    Second, it is introducing "Vote to List" and "Vote to Delist" mechanisms to increase community participation and provide users a bigger say in the listing process.

    "Vote to List" allows users to vote on their favorite projects that they want to be listed, while the ones earning the most votes and passing due diligence might be listed on Binance.

    "Vote to Delist" allows users to vote to delist projects in the Monitoring Zone. Projects that lack product development updates, have inactive communities and teams, fail to regularly update their progress, inflate the token supply without due process, or pose significant risks to users will be placed in the Monitoring Zone.

    Lastly, Binance Wallet-exclusive TGE (Token Generation Event) projects will have direct access to the Binance Alpha Observation Zone.

