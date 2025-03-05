Advertisement
    Binance Delists 5 Bitcoin Pairs Overnight: What's Happening?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 5/03/2025 - 10:10
    Binance announces massive delisting, with five Bitcoin pairs affected
    Another round of delistings is coming to Binance. The exchange has decided to remove several spot trading pairs, a move it makes regularly to ensure smooth operations and maintain market quality. This time, the focus is on pairs with Bitcoin, along with one Ethereum pair.

    Liquidity and trading volume are the main reasons behind the decision. Binance periodically evaluates all trading pairs, and those that fail to meet its standards are removed. It is a routine cleanup, aimed at keeping the platform efficient and competitive.

    Who's gone?

    Each of these assets plays a different role in the blockchain world. Measurable Data Token (MDT) revolves around decentralized data exchange, creating a system where users, data providers and buyers interact.

    Enzyme (MLN) takes a different approach, offering a platform for building and managing investment strategies, whether automated or discretionary. Then there is Oasis (ROSE), pushing the boundaries of privacy in Web3 while supporting DeFi, GameFi, NFTs and more.

    Some projects focus on niche industries. Viberate (VIB) blends blockchain with the music world, aiming to connect musicians, fans and event organizers in a decentralized ecosystem.

    Viction (VIC), previously known as TomoChain, continues its mission of providing fast and scalable blockchain infrastructure for decentralized applications, powered by its own proof-of-stake voting consensus mechanism. XAI, meanwhile, looks toward gaming, acting as the first layer-3 solution in the Arbitrum ecosystem.

    Different functions, different goals, yet all now find themselves in the same situation — losing their Bitcoin or Ethereum trading pairs on Binance.

    For traders holding these assets, the delisting of these pairs does not impact the availability of the tokens on Binance. They can still be traded through other available pairs on the platform. However, users running Spot Trading Bots for these pairs should cancel or update them before the deadline to avoid potential losses.

