Binance to Delist Two Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the delisting of two spot trading pairs. The move follows a periodic assessment of all listed pairs on the cryptocurrency exchange.

Advertisement

To safeguard users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs for a variety of reasons, including low liquidity and trade volume.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance stated it will remove and cease trading on the BNB/UAH and ETH/UAH spot trading pairs on Feb. 28 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). UAH is a fiat currency and does not represent any other digital currencies.

Advertisement

Users can continue to trade BNB and ETH against other available trading pairs on Binance Spot, as the delisting of the spot trading pairs does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot.

In line with the announcement, traders are urged to adjust their strategies accordingly ahead of the date of the delisting.

Binance CEO shares thoughts on recent market sell-off

Tuesday saw a major sell-off that liquidated over $1.5 billion across various crypto assets in a single day.

In a tweet, Binance CEO Richard Teng shared his thoughts on the recent market turbulence, highlighting why it is important to view the situation as a "tactical retreat" rather than a reversal. "Crypto has been here before and bounced back even stronger. Here's why we should stay optimistic," Teng said in his tweet.

History has proven that crypto markets react to macroeconomic shifts much like traditional assets, but they also bounce back with remarkable resilience. The Binance CEO referenced 2022, when Bitcoin temporarily fell below $20,000 during Fed rate hikes before recovering as conditions stabilized.

Teng reiterated that what is witnessed now is another short-term tactical retreat, far from a structural decline. Here, price movements overshadow what is happening beneath the surface, but the core drivers of crypto's growth remain firmly intact.