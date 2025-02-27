Advertisement
AD

    Binance Issues Crucial Warning to Crypto Community, Here's Why

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 15:51
    Binance's warning comes as security risks rise in crypto space
    Advertisement
    Binance Issues Crucial Warning to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Binance has issued an urgent warning to the crypto community, urging users to remain cautious in the face of mounting security risks. The alert comes as phishing scams, fraudulent schemes and other activities targeting crypto holders continue to surge.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Binance issued a warning on fake apps. For years, fake mobile apps have plagued the cryptocurrency market, deceiving both beginners and seasoned users. Here, criminals rely on users to download programs from unofficial platforms, anticipating that they will unintentionally send funds to fake wallet addresses.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Issues Crucial Warning to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    3,100,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Binance's CZ: I Won't Start New Crypto Project

    Related
    Binance to Delist Two Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 15:47
    Binance to Delist Two Popular Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Binance pointed out that scammers can use fake mobile applications that resemble its official app to steal users’ sensitive data and digital assets. A way bad actors can siphon funds is by altering the QR code or wallet address during the withdrawal and deposit process.

    What to do to stay safe?

    A fraudulent app is carefully designed to mimic the original, rendering them practically indistinguishable at first glance. Once installed, these malicious apps can spy on user activity, steal personal information and even deplete cryptocurrency holdings - all without the user's knowledge.

    In taking protective measures, users should always download programs from official channels to avoid installing fake apps. They should double-check deposit addresses before sending any funds.  Similarly, they should take an extra step to verify the withdrawal addresses when withdrawing.  They should verify the address for the second time, as fake apps can replace user addresses with fraudulent ones at this point.

    Related
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 12:54
    Bitcoin Whale Hits Binance After 3 Years of Dormancy
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A trial transfer is a simple but effective approach to ensure that a transaction is going to the correct destination.  Users should transfer a small amount first before making a larger deposit or withdrawal. However, they should exercise caution because some sophisticated fake apps allow small payments to be completed correctly to create trust.  When a larger transaction is later attempted, the funds are redirected to the scammer's wallet.

    As crypto adoption grows, so do security risks. Binance’s warning serves as a reminder for users to stay cautious and protect their assets against potential threats.

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 15:47
    3,100,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 15:44
    XRP Derivatives Contracts to Arrive on Major Japanese Exchange, Bitcoin Records Worst February in 11 Years, Ripple Appeal Dismissal Likely Next, SEC Veteran Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Issues Crucial Warning to Crypto Community, Here's Why
    3,100,000 Ripple USD (RLUSD) Minted on XRP Ledger: Details
    XRP Derivatives Contracts to Arrive on Major Japanese Exchange, Bitcoin Records Worst February in 11 Years, Ripple Appeal Dismissal Likely Next, SEC Veteran Says: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD