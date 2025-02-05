Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent announcement, major crypto exchange Binance has unveiled a new update that affects the perpetual contracts of multiple crypto trading pairs.

Advertisement

The crypto exchange, in its official announcement, disclosed that it has updated the leverage and margin tiers of the perpetual contracts of 14 trading pairs, including XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT and APEUSDT.

Binance Futures updated the leverage and margin tiers of 14 perpetual contracts on Feb. 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. UTC, including XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT, APEUSDT, ACTUSDT, 1000SATSUSDT, SEIUSDT, NOTUSDT, CFXUSDT, PEOPLEUSDT, DOGSUSDT, TURBOUSDT, THETAUSDT, MEWUSDT and RUNEUSDT.

Advertisement

As cryptocurrencies like XRP gain traction, these futures contract adjustments appear timely and might provide more opportunities for those trading on price movements.

What changed?

In some instances, leverage for some of the pairs listed above increased, while some decreased. XRP/USDC, for example, saw leverage for a few positions increase. Binance supports high-leverage trading with a sophisticated risk control system and liquidation mechanism based on the Maintenance Margin Model.

The new adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers will definitely impact the way traders can manage their positions on the XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT and APEUSDT perpetual contracts and others, providing them with greater flexibility and efficiency.

Traders now have the opportunity to use adjusted leverage, which could allow for greater potential returns.

For futures traders, these changes mean more ways to leverage positions in highly volatile markets. However, increased leverage also increases risk, and traders must carefully manage their positions to avoid liquidation.