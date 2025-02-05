Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 5/02/2025 - 15:13
    Advertisement
    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent announcement, major crypto exchange Binance has unveiled a new update that affects the perpetual contracts of multiple crypto trading pairs.

    Advertisement

    The crypto exchange, in its official announcement, disclosed that it has updated the leverage and margin tiers of the perpetual contracts of 14 trading pairs, including XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT and APEUSDT.

    Binance Futures updated the leverage and margin tiers of 14 perpetual contracts on Feb. 5, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. UTC, including XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT, APEUSDT, ACTUSDT, 1000SATSUSDT, SEIUSDT, NOTUSDT, CFXUSDT, PEOPLEUSDT, DOGSUSDT, TURBOUSDT, THETAUSDT, MEWUSDT and RUNEUSDT.

    HOT Stories
    Is Stellar (XLM) Reversal Incoming? New Pattern Painted
    Bitcoin Guru Saylor Stuns Community With 'Big Strategy Day' Message
    Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months, Is Major Move Coming?
    ‘100% Big Deal’ – Ripple CEO Defends Crypto Czar’s Big Press Conference On Crypto Legislation

    Related
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Wed, 01/15/2025 - 15:23
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    As cryptocurrencies like XRP gain traction, these futures contract adjustments appear timely and might provide more opportunities for those trading on price movements.

    What changed?

    In some instances, leverage for some of the pairs listed above increased, while some decreased. XRP/USDC, for example, saw leverage for a few positions increase. Binance supports high-leverage trading with a sophisticated risk control system and liquidation mechanism based on the Maintenance Margin Model.

    Related
    Binance Announces Listing for These Popular Assets, 3 Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    Thu, 01/09/2025 - 13:07
    Binance Announces Listing for These Popular Assets, 3 Crypto Pairs to Be Axed
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The new adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers will definitely impact the way traders can manage their positions on the XRPUSDC, NEARUSDT and APEUSDT perpetual contracts and others, providing them with greater flexibility and efficiency.

    Traders now have the opportunity to use adjusted leverage, which could allow for greater potential returns. 

    For futures traders, these changes mean more ways to leverage positions in highly volatile markets. However, increased leverage also increases risk, and traders must carefully manage their positions to avoid liquidation.

    #XRP #ApeCoin News #NEAR Protocol News

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 5, 2025 - 15:01
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 5
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 5, 2025 - 14:47
    Bitcoin Predicted to Skyrocket to $500K by Standard Chartered
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    January Crypto Surge: New Listings on SimpleSwap
    Immerso and Everdome Partner to Drive Innovation in the Metaverse Through AI-Powered Experiences
    Whale Casino Launches "Lootboxes": a Thrilling New Way to Win Every Time!
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance to Add Updates on XRP, APE, NEAR Futures Trading: Details
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 5
    Bitcoin Predicted to Skyrocket to $500K by Standard Chartered
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD