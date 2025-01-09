Advertisement
    Binance Announces Listing for These Popular Assets, 3 Crypto Pairs to Be Axed

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    In addition to new listings, Binance has announced removal of three trading pairs
    Thu, 9/01/2025 - 13:07
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced new listings for particular crypto assets, while also planning to delist three trading pairs. The listing move is part of the exchange’s ongoing efforts to expand the trading choices offered on Binance Spot and enhance users’ trading experience.

    In the most recent announcement, Binance will open trading for the PHA/USDC, PLN/USDC, STEEM/USDC and USUAL/USDC trading pairs on Jan. 10 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance pre-listing pool Binance Alpha also announced a new list of projects, including FAI, VERTAI and VADER. FAI and VADER are AI proxy tokens on the Base chain, and VERTAI is an AI model fine-tuning platform on ETH that does not require writing code.

    Earlier in the week, Binance opened trading for the BIO/USDC, HIVE/TRY, MOVE/USDC, PHA/TRY and SUSHI/TRY trading pairs. Also enabled were trading bots services for the following pairs: HBAR/USDC, LINK/USDC, POL/USDC, BIO/USDC, HIVE/TRY, MOVE/USDC, PHA/TRY and SUSHI/TRY were also enabled.

    Binance to axe three crypto pairs

    In addition to the new listings, Binance has announced the removal of three trading pairs from its platform. The delistings are part of the exchange's regular review process, which ensures that its offers fulfill liquidity and performance standards.

    To protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs due to multiple factors, such as poor liquidity and trading volume.

    Based on its most recent reviews, Binance has made the decision to remove and cease trading on the following spot trading pairs on Jan. 10 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC): AXL/FDUSD, C98/BTC and ENJ/ETH.

    About the author
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

