    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance to delist 12 spot trading pairs
    Wed, 15/01/2025 - 15:23
    Binance to Drop 12 Popular Pairs Amid Crypto Clean-Up
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    In a recent announcement, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, revealed its decision to delist 12 spot trading pairs. This move is part of Binance's regular market review process.

    To protect users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs for a variety of reasons, including low liquidity and trading volume.

    According to its most recent reviews, Binance stated it will remove and cease trading on the following spot trading pairs: BNX/BTC, CATI/BNB, CATI/BRL, CHZ/FDUSD, DOGS/BNB, GTC/BTC, HIGH/BTC, LISTA/BRL, NOT/BRL, PIXEL/BTC, TKO/BTC and TWT/BTC on Jan. 17, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    However, the delisting of these spot trading pairs does not affect the availability of the tokens on Binance Spot. Users can continue to trade the spot trading pair's base and quote assets on Binance's other trading pairs.

    Dates to keep in mind

    As previously mentioned, Binance will remove and suspend trading on the spot trading pairs on Jan. 17, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. (UTC).

    In its recent announcement, Binance will discontinue Spot Trading Bots services for spot trading pairings on the same date, if applicable. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their Spot Trading Bots before this time to avoid any potential losses.

    In another delisting move, Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on the REEFUSDT perpetual contract on Jan. 22 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). The contract will be delisted after the settlement is complete.

    In addition, Binance Futures adjusted the leverage and margin tiers of the REEFUSDT perpetual contract on Jan. 15 at 7:30 a.m. (UTC). However, existing positions opened before the update will not be affected.

