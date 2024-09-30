    Binance Expands With New Listings: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance unveils new listings across its platforms
    Mon, 30/09/2024 - 16:09
    Binance Expands With New Listings: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a significant move to expand its offerings, Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a series of new listings. This expansion is set to provide traders and investors with a broader range of options and opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto market.

    Advertisement

    In a recent announcement, Binance stated it will be listing EigenLayer (EIGEN) with Seed Tag Applied. EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based middleware protocol that introduces the concept of restaking. Wu Blockchain noted that this is also the first coin listed by Binance in recent times besides TON ecosystem tokens and meme coins.

    Binance stated it will list EigenLayer (EIGEN) and open trading for New Spot Trading Pairs: EIGEN/BTC, EIGEN/USDT, EIGEN/FDUSD and EIGEN/TRY on Oct. 1, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. (UTC), while withdrawals will open on Oct. 2, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Advertisement

    Other new listings

    In other listings and additions, Binance Earn has announced that Toncoin (TON), Notcoin (NOT) and Dogs (DOGS) have been added to Binance Dual Investment, allowing users to earn additional rewards while buying low or selling high.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch With Major Warning
    Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor Flexes 1,325% Gain in Viral 'Hodl On' Post
    XRP Rockets 800% in Fund Flows as XRP Price Goes Parabolic
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Confirms Intention to Become World's First Trillionaire, Here's Nuance

    Related
    Binance to List Six Major New Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tue, 09/24/2024 - 14:38
    Binance to List Six Major New Crypto Trading Pairs: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures will launch the COSUSDT Perpetual Contract on Sept. 30 at 1:00 p.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage.

    Binance Pool has officially launched Bellscoin (BEL) merged mining, allowing users to mine Litecoin (LTC) and earn rewards in LTC, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bellscoin (BEL).

    In other news, Binance announced support for the Orion (ORN) mainnet swap and rebranding to Lumia (LUMIA).

    On Oct. 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance will delist all existing ORN spot trading pairs, which are ORN/BTC and ORN/USDT, and cancel all pending ORN spot trading orders. On Oct. 18 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance will open trading for the LUMIA/USDT trading pair.

    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 30, 2024 - 16:02
    Top ETF Expert Reveals Real Reason Why Vanguard Will Not Touch Bitcoin
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Sep 30, 2024 - 15:44
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 30
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    5000+ Forex Companies attending Forex Expo Dubai 2024
    World Mobile Launches on Base to Expand Global Web3 Wireless Network
    Digital Fusion Summit Unites Family Offices and Institutional Investors to Explore Digital Asset Opportunities in Dallas
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Expands With New Listings: Details
    Top ETF Expert Reveals Real Reason Why Vanguard Will Not Touch Bitcoin
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for September 30
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD