Binance Expands With New Listings: Details

In a significant move to expand its offerings, Binance, one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a series of new listings. This expansion is set to provide traders and investors with a broader range of options and opportunities in the ever-evolving crypto market.

In a recent announcement, Binance stated it will be listing EigenLayer (EIGEN) with Seed Tag Applied. EigenLayer is an Ethereum-based middleware protocol that introduces the concept of restaking. Wu Blockchain noted that this is also the first coin listed by Binance in recent times besides TON ecosystem tokens and meme coins.

Binance stated it will list EigenLayer (EIGEN) and open trading for New Spot Trading Pairs: EIGEN/BTC, EIGEN/USDT, EIGEN/FDUSD and EIGEN/TRY on Oct. 1, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. (UTC), while withdrawals will open on Oct. 2, 2024, at 5:00 a.m. (UTC).

Other new listings

In other listings and additions, Binance Earn has announced that Toncoin (TON), Notcoin (NOT) and Dogs (DOGS) have been added to Binance Dual Investment, allowing users to earn additional rewards while buying low or selling high.

To expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience, Binance Futures will launch the COSUSDT Perpetual Contract on Sept. 30 at 1:00 p.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage.

Binance Pool has officially launched Bellscoin (BEL) merged mining, allowing users to mine Litecoin (LTC) and earn rewards in LTC, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Bellscoin (BEL).

In other news, Binance announced support for the Orion (ORN) mainnet swap and rebranding to Lumia (LUMIA).

On Oct. 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance will delist all existing ORN spot trading pairs, which are ORN/BTC and ORN/USDT, and cancel all pending ORN spot trading orders. On Oct. 18 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC), Binance will open trading for the LUMIA/USDT trading pair.