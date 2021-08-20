Binance Introduces Mandatory KYC for All Services As It Seeks to Settle Issues with Regulators

News
Fri, 08/20/2021 - 07:34
article image
Yuri Molchan
Binance announces mandatory KYC measures after facing issues with regulators globally
Binance Introduces Mandatory KYC for All Services As It Seeks to Settle Issues with Regulators
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Head of the largest crypto exchange on the planet, CZ, has just tweeted that the platform will be forcing all new users to provide their data for verification. This is being done for stronger regulatory compliance, as well as “to enhance user protections and provide a safe crypto environment for everyone”.

Binance will restrict unverified users’ accounts in operations

From now on, all new users have to pass Intermediate Verification in order to be able to access all products and services offered by Binance. That includes being able to deposit and withdraw funds, as well as to trade crypto and derivatives.

Stormgain
Stormgain

Accounts of the existing users who have not yet completed Intermediate Verification will be limited in actions to “Withdraw Only”.

They will be allowed to only withdraw, cancel orders, close their positions and make redemption.

The blog post says that users are recommended to complete Intermediate Verification ASAP so as to avoid any restrictions to accessing services and delays that may arise during the verification process.

Related
Cardano’s ADA Hits New All-Time High at $2.55

Binance’s issues with regulators and traders

Recently, Binance has been having issues with regulators in various countries around the globe. Regulatory agencies have been announcing that the exchange is operating without any proper licenses. The most recent country to announce it has been the Netherlands.

Major banks of the countries, in the UK, Europe and Asia have begun to cease servicing Binance.

Besides, as reported by U.Today, hundreds of traders are suing the exchange for the multimillion losses they have suffered this year when Binance faced sudden outages.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Reserves Getting Drained, Here's Why
08/20/2021 - 10:44
Bitcoin and Ethereum Exchange Reserves Getting Drained, Here's Why
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 125.3 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Top Exchanges, While XRP Gains 10%
08/20/2021 - 10:03
125.3 Million XRP Moved by Ripple and Top Exchanges, While XRP Gains 10%
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Altcoin Index Rises Thanks to ADA, SOL, LUNA and Other Assets, While Bitcoin Consolidates
08/20/2021 - 08:30
Altcoin Index Rises Thanks to ADA, SOL, LUNA and Other Assets, While Bitcoin Consolidates
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan