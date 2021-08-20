Cardano’s ADA Hits New All-Time High at $2.55

The third largest crypto on CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s native asset ADA, has finally reached a new historic peak.
After demonstrating a rise of nearly 20 percent in the past twenty-four hours, ADA has reached the $2.55 level, leaving the previous all-time high of $2.46 set back in May.
ADA has been rising massively after the announcement was made that smart contracts would be implemented on the blockchain in September as soon as the Alonzo hard fork goes live.
The price began rising even prior to the announcement, on Friday, August 13, when the coin hit the $2 level.