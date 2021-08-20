Cardano’s ADA Hits New All-Time High at $2.55

News
Fri, 08/20/2021 - 06:59
article image
Yuri Molchan
Slightly over half an hour ago, ADA set a new all-time high above $2.50
Cardano’s ADA Hits New All-Time High at $2.55
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The third largest crypto on CoinMarketCap, Cardano’s native asset ADA, has finally reached a new historic peak.

After demonstrating a rise of nearly 20 percent in the past twenty-four hours, ADA has reached the $2.55 level, leaving the previous all-time high of $2.46 set back in May.

ADAATH
Image via CoinMarketCap

ADA has been rising massively after the announcement was made that smart contracts would be implemented on the blockchain in September as soon as the Alonzo hard fork goes live.

The price began rising even prior to the announcement, on Friday, August 13, when the coin hit the $2 level.

ADA2ATH0000
Image via CoinMarketCap
article image
