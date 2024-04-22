Advertisement
    Binance Injects Millions of XRP into Mysterious Wallet at Good Price Opportunity

    Yuri Molchan
    Multi-million XRP chunk has been withdrawn from Binance after XRP price provided good opportunity for it
    Mon, 22/04/2024 - 13:55
    Binance Injects Millions of XRP into Mysterious Wallet at Good Price Opportunity
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Prominent blockchain tracking bot Whale Alert has noticed two massive XRP transfers made by whales over the last eight hours. One of them was withdrawn from the largest cryptocurrency trading platform, Binance, to an anonymous wallet.

    This happened when the XRP price undertook an attempt to surge and pare its recent losses suffered on the market.

    27.5 million XRP leave Binance, 100 million XRP change hands

    A total of 27,525,205 XRP were noticed leaving the Binance exchange and landing in an unknown wallet, which may certainly look like accumulation amid a favorable XRP price opportunity. However, data disclosed by XRP explorer Bithomp shows that the receiving address also belongs to Binance. Therefore, rather than a purchase and a withdrawal, this now becomes Binance reshuffling its XRP holdings and moving them to separate wallet.

    Curiously, the second major cryptocurrency transfer, which carried 100,000,000 XRP from one anonymous wallet to another, was also made between two wallets linked to Binance. 

    Thus, it was this exchange that made both transactions mentioned above, which carried 127,525,205 XRP cumulatively. This amount of crypto is estimated at $68,000,000 in fiat.

    XRP price performance

    Since last Friday, the seventh largest cryptocurrency has spiked, staging an increase of 12.64% and soaring from the $0.4774 to the $0.5573 level. However, the impressive rise was followed by a decline of slightly less than 1%.

    At the time of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $0.5333.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
