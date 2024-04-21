Advertisement
    XRP Skyrockets 10%, Here's Next Major Target to Watch

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP joins next bull rally with defined 10% upsurge
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 14:32
    XRP Skyrockets 10%, Here's Next Major Target to Watch
    XRP has skyrocketed by more than 1.83% in the past 24 hours as it has also joined the bullish recovery now engulfing the broader market. According to data from CoinMarketCap, this daily surge has helped extend the growth in the trailing seven-day period to 10.4% as XRP traded from a low of $0.47 to a high of $0.5366.

    The XRP growth has kept the community in limbo for so long. The $0.528 price point has marked the coin’s mild support and resistance zone overnight. The coin’s price has breached this level in its recovery push and has now flipped it as its support.

    The XRP relative strength index (RSI) reads 42, showing the coin is gradually wriggling from its oversold region as this indicator rebounded from a low of 28 about a week ago. Per the XRP daily chart, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bullish crossover is just around the corner.

    XRP/USDT 1D Chart. Source: TradingView

    These indicators prove there is a revived bullish sentiment in the XRP ecosystem. This sentiment can help send the price toward the $0.6 price point, a target that has formed a major resistance since April 12.

    XRP difference and strength

    In its bid to chart a revival course, XRP relies on its community, despite its relatively slower growth pace compared to other digital currencies in the ecosystem. One major difference with XRP is that it boasts a latent surge, one that it has been waiting to unleash since the latest bull market cycle that saw Bitcoin top $73,000.

    A major strength attributed to the coin is its resilience overall. Despite the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit that has been hanging over it since December 2020, XRP has managed to stay in the top 10 largest digital currencies by market cap even though newer coins like Solana (SOL) outranked it recently.

    #XRP
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

