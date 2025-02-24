Ethereum (ETH) Rebounds as Bybit Closes Reserve Shortfall

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Bybit hack that saw over $1.4 billion siphoned last week had a major impact on the price of Ethereum (ETH). As the only digital currency involved in the attack, the price of Ethereum dropped as low as $2,619 in the past seven days as investors nursed sell-off fears. However, a new update from Bybit has restored confidence in the coin today.

Bybit Ethereum reserve restored

Meanwhile, Bybit exchange said it has successfully closed the shortfall of the Ethereum reserve. In an earlier post, data analytics platform Lookonchain revealed that the trading platform received approximately 446,870 Ethereum worth about $1.23 billion. Since the hack, ecosystem partners have loaned Bybit, with some whale transactions and direct ETH purchases recorded.

Latest Update: Bybit has already fully closed the ETH gap, new audited POR report will be published very soon to show that Bybit is again Back to 100% 1:1 on client assets through merkle tree, Stay tuned. https://t.co/QLa1vOujM6 — Ben Zhou (@benbybit) February 24, 2025

In response to this update, CEO Ben Zhou confirmed that the exchange has closed the ETH gap. He said a newly audited report will be published to show that the trading platform is again back to 100% on its Ethereum balances. Per his words, Bybit can now make a 1:1 redemption on the client’s assets, as evident through a Merkle tree verification.

Many people have commented on the new update, hailing Zhou for surviving a major bank run. The Bitwise head of Alpha Strategies said Bybit succeeded where FTX could not, a sign of a stronger crypto collective.

Ethereum price back on track

The price of Ethereum has returned to the level it was at before the crash. Per data from CoinMarketCap, ETH's price changed hands for $2,727, down by 3.24% in 24 hours. The coin lost more than 8% of its price following the Bybit hack, with the current outlook showing evidence of its recovery.

Before the exploit, the coin was on track to reach $3,000, riding on the news that the U.S. SEC is dropping the Coinbase lawsuit as soon as this week. With the latest assurance of a boost in Bybit operations, the coin may retrace its growth steps in pursuit of the $3,000 breakthrough.