    'Big Win for Cardano' Says Top ADA Contributor About New AI Partnership

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 14:13
    Cardano scores new partnership with Check Point with security, artificial intelligence and blockchain in focus
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Cardano (ADA) has partnered with Check Point, a cybersecurity giant, in a move that could redefine how blockchain networks defend against threats. 

    Unlike the usual patchwork of pre-deployment audits and reactive measures, this initiative introduces real-time, AI-driven security - something that blockchain desperately needs but has rarely implemented effectively. This alone makes a partnership intriguing as the task is really a heavy one.

    Let's be real, the problem has never been innovation - blockchain technology is evolving at an impressive pace. Rather, security has always been the Achilles' heel of an industry built on trustless systems. Every year, billions of dollars disappear into the hands of hackers. Every year, enterprises hesitate getting into crypto, weighing the risks against the rewards. 

    It is not the potential of blockchain that keeps them from diving in. It is the fear of losing everything in a single exploit. And it is not so sophisticated; remember ByBit's recent $1.5 billion loss.

    The partnership's structure is simple. Check Point is bringing in expertise in threat intelligence, while Cardano provides the blockchain infrastructure. Together, they are integrating a system designed not just to identify risks but to actively neutralize them before they cause damage. 

    The collaboration was made possible through Project Catalyst, Cardano’s community-driven initiative, which saw overwhelming support for real-time security solutions. With funding secured and development underway, could this be the shift blockchain needs to become truly enterprise-ready?

    The Cardano community certainly thinks so and sees the partnership as a big win. If this partnership delivers on its promise, it could be the turning point for ADA. A network that can guarantee security in real time? That changes the equation.

