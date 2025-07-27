Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 12:09
    Binance's previously announced airdrop getting postponed
    Advertisement
    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On its Binance Alpha platform, Binance has formally launched Verasity (VRA), providing qualified users with the chance to receive a restricted airdrop of VRA tokens. However, a brief delay affected the airdrop rollout despite the initial excitement. Binance has confirmed that the event, which was initially planned to start earlier, started later.

    Advertisement

    This airdrop is a component of Binance's continuous Alpha user engagement campaign. A total of 32,238 VRA tokens are available to users who have at least 200 Binance Alpha Points, first come first served. Eligible participants may redeem the reward straight from the Alpha Events page once the event is live.

    The catch: Any rewards that remain unclaimed after 24 hours will be lost, and claiming the airdrop uses up 15 Alpha Points. Binance has implemented a dynamic score threshold system in order to guarantee maximum participation. Over time, more users will be able to qualify as the required score threshold automatically drops by 15 points every hour if the airdrop pool is not completely exhausted within the first few hours.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 07/27/2025 - 07:38
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    This mechanism seeks to reward early adopters while maintaining accessibility. Although Binance has not disclosed the precise cause of the delay, events involving high demand for airdrops that necessitate close coordination between user tracking and backend systems frequently experience such interruptions.

    Users are encouraged to remain vigilant because once available, these opportunities are frequently seized. The anticipation was increased when Binance hinted at a VRA trading competition with a sizable reward pool of 960,000,000 VRA tokens.

    Although all the specifics are still pending, it is anticipated that a sizable number of members of the larger VRA community will participate in the upcoming competition. The VRA airdrop has resumed its planned course after a brief delay, giving users a fresh chance to interact with Binance Alpha and possibly earn substantial rewards.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 11:42
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 11:23
    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why
    Main XRP Price Scenario Revealed by Bollinger Bands, and It's Bullish
    Elon Musk's Grok Predicts Bitcoin to Hit $25 Million by 2046
    Show all