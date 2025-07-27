Binance Delays This Airdrop, Here's Why

On its Binance Alpha platform, Binance has formally launched Verasity (VRA), providing qualified users with the chance to receive a restricted airdrop of VRA tokens. However, a brief delay affected the airdrop rollout despite the initial excitement. Binance has confirmed that the event, which was initially planned to start earlier, started later.

This airdrop is a component of Binance's continuous Alpha user engagement campaign. A total of 32,238 VRA tokens are available to users who have at least 200 Binance Alpha Points, first come first served. Eligible participants may redeem the reward straight from the Alpha Events page once the event is live.

The catch: Any rewards that remain unclaimed after 24 hours will be lost, and claiming the airdrop uses up 15 Alpha Points. Binance has implemented a dynamic score threshold system in order to guarantee maximum participation. Over time, more users will be able to qualify as the required score threshold automatically drops by 15 points every hour if the airdrop pool is not completely exhausted within the first few hours.

This mechanism seeks to reward early adopters while maintaining accessibility. Although Binance has not disclosed the precise cause of the delay, events involving high demand for airdrops that necessitate close coordination between user tracking and backend systems frequently experience such interruptions.

Users are encouraged to remain vigilant because once available, these opportunities are frequently seized. The anticipation was increased when Binance hinted at a VRA trading competition with a sizable reward pool of 960,000,000 VRA tokens.

Although all the specifics are still pending, it is anticipated that a sizable number of members of the larger VRA community will participate in the upcoming competition. The VRA airdrop has resumed its planned course after a brief delay, giving users a fresh chance to interact with Binance Alpha and possibly earn substantial rewards.