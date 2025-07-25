Advertisement
    Binance to List Two Popular Crypto Trading Pairs, Here Are Tickers

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 25/07/2025 - 14:07
    Two new crypto trading pairs coming to Binance exchange to enhance diverse ecosystem
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance is set to expand offerings to users on the exchange as it looks to launch ZORA/USDT and TAG/USDT perpetual contracts. According to the announcement, the two trading pairs will launch on July 25, while another product will debut on July 28, 2025.

    Binance maintains dominance with strategic listings

    Notably, the ZORA/USDT trading pair will launch today as part of efforts to enhance users’ trading experience on the exchange. The trading pair is a perpetual contract with up to 50x leverage. The move is part of Binance’s commitment to provide users with more options on the exchange.  

    The TAG/USDT perpetual contract, featuring similar 50x leverage, will also launch on July 25, 15 minutes after the first contract goes live.

    Meanwhile, Binance Wallet will launch the 32nd exclusive TGE project, DELABS, on July 28. In a similar move, Binance Alpha will launch Treehouse (TREE) on July 29.

    The latest developments suggest that Binance is committed to maintaining its leading position on the global exchange market. Binance has consistently updated its listings on the exchange, thereby ensuring that users’ needs are met.

    It has also delisted some trading pairs that it considers no longer in alignment with the exchange. As U.Today reported, Binance recently announced plans to delist all spot trading pairs of Maker (MKR). The development followed MakerDAO’s decision to engage in a token swap and rebrand as Sky (SKY).

    Binance growth trajectory in eight years

    Binance has been consistent in its eight years of existence in the cryptocurrency space. In a recent message to the community, Richard Teng, the exchange’s CEO, stated that Binance’s survival has been a result of its resilience and adherence to the original vision of its founder.

    Interestingly, Binance Coin, the native currency of the exchange, has, within the past eight years, registered over 10,000x growth. The staggering gain in value highlights the possibilities that could occur when crypto projects put in the work to build.

    #Binance
