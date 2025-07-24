Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for July 24

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 24/07/2025 - 15:16
    Has decline of Binance Coin (BNB) started yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The majority of the top 10 coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dropped by 3.28% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the local channel, between the support of $743.73 and the resistance of $784.54. 

    The volume keeps going down, which means traders are unlikely to see an increased volatility by the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the native exchange coin is neither bullish nor bearish. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BNB has made a false breakout of the resistance of $793.86. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, there is a chance to expect a correction to the $720-$740 range.

    BNB is trading at $763.23 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
