Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 27/07/2025 - 7:38
    XRP holders have pointed to some common use cases associated with third-largest cryptocurrency to showcase its utility
    Advertisement
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Wall Street veteran Fred Krueger has angered members of the XRP community by stating that "not one actual human being" is actually using the controversial Ripple-linked token.

    The former arbitrage trader, who has worked for such firms as Salomon Brothers and Greenwich Capital, added that holding the token does not qualify as an actual use case.

    HOT Stories
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become ‘Rock Star,’ Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns
    XRP to $4 Possibility Returns as Price Makes Crucial Rebound

    Is anyone using XRP?

    Krueger's provocative social media post prompted many members of the XRP community to share how they are actually using the token.

    Advertisement

    Matt Hamilton, former director of developer relations at Ripple, said that XRP was used to "help out" his friend in the U.S. "I literally just sent some XRP to help out a friend. I am in the UK, they are in the US. It was the easiest, cheapest, and fastest way," Hamilton said on X.

    Some have also noted that XRP is being used for buying meme coins on XRP Ledger (XRPL) as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

    Krueger, however, is not impressed by such use cases while also rejecting the idea that it can be compared to Bitcoin since he believes that the latter actually has utility.

    While some have pointed to XRPL's activity as proof of the token's utility, a study that dates back to 2020 found that a whopping 96% of transactions on the network actually had no economic value.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/26/2025 - 16:19
    XRP to $4 Possibility Returns as Price Makes Crucial Rebound
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    XRP's adoption by banks remains extremely scarce and rather anecdotal, but the token is indeed being used as a bridge asset in Ripple's flagship on-demand liquidity (ODL) solution.

    Long-time XRP skeptic

    Krueger, who also holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from Stanford University, has been a long-time critic of XRP, which is not surprising considering that he is a self-identifying "Bitcoin maximalist."

    Earlier this year, he strongly criticized the idea of making XRP part of the U.S. strategic reserve.

    In January, he listed XRP alongside Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) among "the most ridiculous" tokens.

    #XRP News #Ripple News #NFT
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 27, 2025 - 8:40
    Stellar (XLM) Could Become ‘Rock Star,’ Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jul 26, 2025 - 20:00
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ethereum Breaks $3600 as Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
    $75K in Rewards Announced for Valhalla’s First-Ever Tournament
    Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Stellar (XLM) Could Become ‘Rock Star,’ Veteran Commodity Trader Says
    No One Is Using XRP, Wall Street Vet Says
    Shytoshi Kusama Leads SHIB Army Poll on Further SHIB-BONE Shibarium Burns
    Show all