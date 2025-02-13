Advertisement
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Goes Crazy as Ex-Binance Boss Teases Dog Reveal Today

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 13/02/2025 - 15:37
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Goes Crazy as Ex-Binance Boss Teases Dog Reveal Today
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) recently saw some wild price action, rising 3.12% in one hour and then losing 6% in the next few hours. The reason behind such a wild price roller coaster is a huge teaser dropped by ex-Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ as he is better known online.

    CZ is one of the most important figures on the crypto market, having been the main man behind the world's largest exchange for almost a decade before being convicted by U.S. regulators for the black-and-yellow exchange's illegal activities. 

    Recently, Zhao, who is no longer the CEO of Binance, weighed in on the meme coin space after Binance Smart Chain recently erupted with successful launches of such assets. Someone asked him if he had a dog, he answered yes, and it snowballed from there.

    Article image
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price by CoinMarketCap

    In the latest news, CZ said that he will reveal his dog today at 8:00 p.m. Dubai time, and the Binance Coin market went crazy. The crypto market has a long history with meme coins, and dogs are literally at the top of this segment, so the hype is understandable. 

    BNB has already surpassed Solana (SOL), a leader in the meme coin mania of the last cycle, in the crypto market rankings, and is currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $100 billion. It was confirmed by Zhao himself that his dog is a Belgian Malinois, but he gave no further details.

    Market participants already have a few options for the dog's name: Brownie, Cleo, Perry Bean, Toro, Maverick and Bebe. How this will end remains to be seen, but that is the state of crypto right now in February 2025.

    #Binance coin #Binance #Binance Coin News #Changpeng Zhao #Meme Cryptocurrencies

