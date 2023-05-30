Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 30

Original U.Today article

Neither bulls nor bears are prevailing in today's market according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by almost 1% since yesterday.

On the local timeframe, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has retraced to the support level of $310.9. If buyers cannot take the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may result in a further slight decline within the same $309-$310 zone.

On the bigger chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps accumulating strength. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $315 mark. If the closure happens near it and with no ling wicks, one can expect a price blast to $320.

A comparable situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), with neither side poised for a dramatic move.

Thus, the low trading volume corroborates the continuing sideways trading. In this case, it is more probable that consolidation will occur in the $0.011-0.0115 range until mid-June.

BNB is trading at $312 at press time.