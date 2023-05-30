Original U.Today article

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 30

Tue, 05/30/2023 - 17:10
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has the Binance Coin (BNB) rally lost its momentum?
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 30
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Neither bulls nor bears are prevailing in today's market according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has fallen by almost 1% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local timeframe, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has retraced to the support level of $310.9. If buyers cannot take the initiative by the end of the day, the breakout may result in a further slight decline within the same $309-$310 zone.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger chart, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) keeps accumulating strength. At the moment, traders should pay attention to the $315 mark. If the closure happens near it and with no ling wicks, one can expect a price blast to $320.

BNB/BTC chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

A comparable situation can be seen on the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), with neither side poised for a dramatic move.

Related
XRP Price Analysis for May 28

Thus, the low trading volume corroborates the continuing sideways trading. In this case, it is more probable that consolidation will occur in the $0.011-0.0115 range until mid-June.

BNB is trading at $312 at press time.

#Binance coin price prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Here's What Keeps Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Entering Uptrend
05/30/2023 - 17:00
Here's What Keeps Shiba Inu (SHIB) From Entering Uptrend
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Adds Two Million Transactions in Days: Details
05/30/2023 - 16:55
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Adds Two Million Transactions in Days: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says That There's "Many" Great Things in the Works
05/30/2023 - 16:48
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Says That There's "Many" Great Things in the Works
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya