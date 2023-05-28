XRP Price Analysis for May 28

Original U.Today article

The rise is likely to continue as the rates of most of the coins are growing.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

On the local chart, the price of XRP is falling after a test of the resistance at $0.4740. If the decline continues, there is a high possibility to see a decline to the support level at $0.47. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the situation has almost not changed since yesterday. Volatility has declined, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative yet.

A further upward move might only happen if the rest closes above the $0.48 area.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it occurs above the previous high at $0.4754, the rise may continue to the zone around $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.4719 at press time.