XRP Price Analysis for May 28

Sun, 05/28/2023 - 19:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect XRP to test $0.50 zone?
XRP Price Analysis for May 28
The rise is likely to continue as the rates of most of the coins are growing.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has risen by 0.20% over the last 24 hours.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, the price of XRP is falling after a test of the resistance at $0.4740. If the decline continues, there is a high possibility to see a decline to the support level at $0.47. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the situation has almost not changed since yesterday. Volatility has declined, which means that neither bulls nor bears are ready to seize the initiative yet.

A further upward move might only happen if the rest closes above the $0.48 area.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure. If it occurs above the previous high at $0.4754, the rise may continue to the zone around $0.50.

XRP is trading at $0.4719 at press time.

#Ripple Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

