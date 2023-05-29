BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 29

Original U.Today article

Bulls are keeping the pressure on from the weekend as the rates of the coins are rising.

BTC/USD

On the daily chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.15%.

Despite today's growth, one should pay attention to the daily closure. If it happens above yesterday's peak at $28,248, there is a chance to see a further upward move to the $29,000 zone this week.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,755 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a gainer than Bitcoin (BTC), rising by almost 3% since yesterday.

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate is also far from key levels. The price has made a false breakout of the $1,900 mark, which is locally a bearish signal.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the correction may lead to the test of the $1,850-$1,870 zone shortly.

Ethereum is trading at $1,891 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, rising by 1.87%.

XRP is looking bullish on the daily time frame, as the rate is near the vital resistance at $0.4854. If the breakout happens, it might be a prerequisite for a midterm rise as enough energy has accumulated for such a move.

XRP is trading at $0.4799 at press time.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 1.23% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.07547. If the bar closes near it or even above, growth may continue to the $0.08 area soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.07311 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the growth of DOGE, going up by 1.12%.

Despite the growth, the rate of SHIB is trading sideways, accumulating power for a further sharp move. If buyers want to keep the rise going, they need to fix above the zone at $0.000009. Only in that case can a midterm rise start.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000878 at press time.