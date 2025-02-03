Advertisement
    Binance CEO Shares 3 Key Steps On How to Survive Market Crash

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Binance boss Teng has issued an important statement regarding the current market crash
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 13:33
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Richard Teng, the new Binance chief executive officer, has addressed the crypto community with an X thread with a comment on the current market bloodbath. He also shared three key pieces of advice on how to survive through this hard time and profit on it.

    3 strategic pieces of advice from Binance boss

    Richard Teng, who took over the Binance steering wheel from Changpeng Zhao (CZ), tweeted that seeing a lot of panic during the current market sell-offs is understandable. However, he urged the Binance community to calm down and take it easy since “this is not the first time it has happened, and it won’t be the last either.”

    Teng offered three pieces of advice to the crypto community regarding the current heavy market decline.

    The first advice was that philosophic “this too shall pass”. He reminded the audience that the current market downturn is temporary since the crypto market, similar to traditional ones, moves in cycles and has its moments of ups and downs. Teng stated that the overall the market trajectory shows growth rather than a fall.

    The second, and perhaps constructive piece of advice, is that market downturns give one “the perfect time to build and learn”: to put focus on developing one’s products, improving technical skills, exploring new protocols, and connecting with communities.

    “Use quieter periods to strengthen your foundation and prepare for opportunities,” he said.

    The third and the last advice, or rather an observation, offered to the community by Teng was that as the market becomes more mature, the community will begin to pay less attention to volatility. He pointed out that “assets with smaller market caps are more volatile.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 09:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in 'Brutal Market Crash,' But Here's Good News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin crashes, time to get richer – Robert Kiyosaki

    Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor and the author of the classic book on investments “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has published a comment on the current state of the crypto market after it has seen $2.2 billion worth of assets liquidated from it during the last days.

    Kiyosaki tweeted that the biggest market crash is here and now all assets are crashing. However, he said, looking at it from a different angle, they are all on sale now – Bitcoin, gold, silver, bonds, shares, real estate, etc. Therefore, “this is the best time to get rich,” he said.

