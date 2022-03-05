Binance CEO Never Sells But Is Also "Crypto Sales Guy." How Is This Possible?

Sat, 03/05/2022 - 14:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Changpeng Zhao announced that he is "one of those crypto sales guys." What does this mean?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Renowned crypto entrepreneur Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, CEO and founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency ecosystem Binance (BNB), calls himself a "crypto sales guy."

CZ makes you buy crypto in a "subtle way"

Mr. Zhao has taken to Twitter to explain why he considers himself one of those "crypto sales guys." He repeatedly stressed that he never sold cryptocurrency from his bags.

However, he clarified that he does not sell cryptocurrencies directly. At the same time, Mr. Zhao gets more people to buy in his own "subtle" way.

As covered by U.Today previously, Changpeng Zhao bought his first Bitcoins (BTC) in 2014 at the average price of $600 per coin. He claims he has not sold since.

He unveiled this fact on Feb. 25, 2021, commenting on Michael Saylor's citation of prominent investor Peter Lynch, the author of One Up on Wall Street:

Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.

Which coins are in CZ's portfolio?

As per some interviews, he even sold his house in Shanghai to purchase Bitcoin (BTC).

When it comes to portfolio allocation, Mr. Zhao is a crypto maximalist. He repeatedly stressed that he does not hold fiat assets or real estate.

Mostly, he holds Binance Coins (BNB), while the signficant share is still in Bitcoins (BTC).

With almost $100 billion net worth, Bloomberg recognizes Changpeng Zhao as the richest person in the crypto segment.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

