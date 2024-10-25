Binance Announces Two New Listings, This Meme Coin Included

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency community, Binance has announced the addition of two new futures listings to its platform, one of which is the Solana-based meme coin, MOODENG.

In a new tweet, Binance Futures announced it will be launching MOODENGUSDT Perpetual Contract.

The move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience. Binance Futures will be launching the MOODENGUSDT Perpetual Contract on Oct. 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage.

MOODENG, inspired by a viral baby hippo from Thailand, has gained popularity in recent weeks. Following Binance's announcement, the price of MOODENG surged by nearly 150%, while its trading volume jumped 322% in the last 24 hours to nearly $350 million.

At the time of writing, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was up 122% in the last 24 hours to $0.1657, with a market capitalization of $164.50 million.

Other listings

In a separate announcement, Binance has announced it will be launching the SAFEUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 75x leverage.

Safe is the ownership layer of Web3, securing over $100 billion, and includes Safe Core, a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure, and the multi-sig, Safe Wallet.

Binance Futures will be launching the SAFEUSDT Perpetual Contract on Oct. 25, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC). The SAFE price is up 20% in the last 24 hours to $1.60, coinciding with the Binance listing.

Yesterday, Binance Futures announced the launch of a perpetual contract for the Goatseus Maximus (GOAT). The GOATUSDT Perpetual Contract was listed on Binance Futures, with 75x leverage, causing GOAT price to jump subsequently.