    Binance Announces Two New Listings, This Meme Coin Included

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Binance has announced addition of two new futures listings to its platform
    Fri, 25/10/2024 - 14:49
    Binance Announces Two New Listings, This Meme Coin Included
    In an exciting development for the cryptocurrency community, Binance has announced the addition of two new futures listings to its platform, one of which is the Solana-based meme coin, MOODENG.

    In a new tweet, Binance Futures announced it will be launching MOODENGUSDT Perpetual Contract.

    The move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience. Binance Futures will be launching the MOODENGUSDT Perpetual Contract on Oct. 25, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC) with up to 75x leverage.

    MOODENG, inspired by a viral baby hippo from Thailand, has gained popularity in recent weeks. Following Binance's announcement, the price of MOODENG surged by nearly 150%, while its trading volume jumped 322% in the last 24 hours to nearly $350 million.

    At the time of writing, Moo Deng (moodengsol.com) was up 122% in the last 24 hours to $0.1657, with a market capitalization of $164.50 million.

    Other listings

    In a separate announcement, Binance has announced it will be launching the SAFEUSDT Perpetual Contract with up to 75x leverage.

    Safe is the ownership layer of Web3, securing over $100 billion, and includes Safe Core, a full stack of account abstraction infrastructure, and the multi-sig, Safe Wallet.

    The move, Binance says, is to expand the list of trading choices offered on Binance Futures and enhance users’ trading experience. Binance Futures will be launching the SAFEUSDT Perpetual Contract on Oct. 25, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. (UTC). The SAFE price is up 20% in the last 24 hours to $1.60, coinciding with the Binance listing.

    Yesterday, Binance Futures announced the launch of a perpetual contract for the Goatseus Maximus (GOAT). The GOATUSDT Perpetual Contract was listed on Binance Futures, with 75x leverage, causing GOAT price to jump subsequently.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

