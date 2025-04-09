Binance Announces Removal of 7 Popular Crypto Trading Pairs on This Date

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance has announced the imminent removal of seven spot trading pairs, to be undertaken on April 11, 2025.

To safeguard users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs for various reasons, including low liquidity and trade volume.

Based on its most recent reviews, Binance announced that it would remove and cease trading on seven crypto trading pairs: ACT/BRL, ALPHA/BTC, BLUR/BTC, CELR/BTC, PENGU/BNB, POND/BTC and RUNE/BNB on April 11 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance will simultaneously terminate Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs, as applicable. In light of this, users are strongly recommended to update and/or deactivate their Spot Trading Bots before this time to avoid losses.

14 crypto assets to be delisted on April 16

On April 8, Binance announced the first batch of Vote-to-Delist Results and will delist 14 crypto assets subsequently.

Binance will delist the ACT/BRL, ALPHA/BTC, BLUR/BTC, CELR/BTC, PENGU/BNB, POND/BTC, and RUNE/BNB spot trading pairs on April 11, 2025, at 11:00 (UTC+8). https://t.co/oh6Slw9RqI — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) April 9, 2025

Based on its most recent reviews and Vote-to-Delist results, Binance stated it had decided to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for the following tokens at April 16 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC): Badger DAO (BADGER), Balancer (BAL), Beta Finance (BETA), Cream Finance (CREAM), Cortex (CTXC), Aaelf (ELF), Firo (FIRO), Kava Lend (HARD), NULS (NULS), Prosper (PROS), Status (SNT), TROY (TROY), UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT).

The tokens were selected for delisting based on a comprehensive evaluation of multiple factors.

In this light, deposits of these tokens will not be credited to users’ accounts after April 17 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), and withdrawals from Binance will not be supported after April 16 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

Binance Spot Copy Trading will delist the tokens' spot trading pairs on April 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on tokens' contracts on April 14 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). Users are urged to close open positions before the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.