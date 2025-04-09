Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Binance Announces Removal of 7 Popular Crypto Trading Pairs on This Date

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 9/04/2025 - 11:21
    Move is based on Binance's most recent reviews
    Advertisement
    Binance Announces Removal of 7 Popular Crypto Trading Pairs on This Date
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Binance has announced the imminent removal of seven spot trading pairs, to be undertaken on April 11, 2025.

    Advertisement

    To safeguard users and maintain a high-quality trading market, Binance conducts periodic reviews of all listed spot trading pairs and may delist selected spot trading pairs for various reasons, including low liquidity and trade volume.

    Based on its most recent reviews, Binance announced that it would remove and cease trading on seven crypto trading pairs: ACT/BRL, ALPHA/BTC, BLUR/BTC, CELR/BTC, PENGU/BNB, POND/BTC and RUNE/BNB on April 11 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    HOT Stories
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    1,320,000,000 DOGE in 48 Hours – What's Happening?
    New Development in SEC-Ripple Drama Raises Eyebrows

    Related
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 10:01
    Binance to Potentially Delist Multiple Crypto Assets: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Binance will simultaneously terminate Spot Trading Bots services for the aforementioned spot trading pairs, as applicable. In light of this, users are strongly recommended to update and/or deactivate their Spot Trading Bots before this time to avoid losses.

    14 crypto assets to be delisted on April 16

    On April 8, Binance announced the first batch of Vote-to-Delist Results and will delist 14 crypto assets subsequently.

    Based on its most recent reviews and Vote-to-Delist results, Binance stated it had decided to delist and cease trading on all spot trading pairs for the following tokens at April 16 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC): Badger DAO (BADGER), Balancer (BAL), Beta Finance (BETA), Cream Finance (CREAM), Cortex (CTXC), Aaelf (ELF), Firo (FIRO), Kava Lend (HARD), NULS (NULS), Prosper (PROS), Status (SNT), TROY (TROY), UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT).

    Related
    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts
    Tue, 04/08/2025 - 10:48
    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The tokens were selected for delisting based on a comprehensive evaluation of multiple factors.

    In this light, deposits of these tokens will not be credited to users’ accounts after April 17 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC), and withdrawals from Binance will not be supported after April 16 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC).

    Binance Spot Copy Trading will delist the tokens' spot trading pairs on April 15 at 3:00 a.m. (UTC). Binance Futures will close all positions and conduct an automatic settlement on tokens' contracts on April 14 at 9:00 a.m. (UTC). Users are urged to close open positions before the delisting time to avoid automatic settlement.

    #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 10:45
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Apr 9, 2025 - 10:29
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    CISO Indonesia 2025: Elevating Cybersecurity Strategies for a Resilient Digital Future
    ZKcandy Supercharges Web3 Mobile Gaming with L2 Mainnet Launch
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Announces Removal of 7 Popular Crypto Trading Pairs on This Date
    XRP Will Flip Ethereum by End of Year, Predicts Crypto Law Expert
    No RLUSD Minted Since April 2 – Is Something Cooking?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD