Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 8/04/2025 - 10:48
    Binance мote ends badly for 14 cryptocurrency projects
    Advertisement
    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Binance has released the results of its first-ever “Vote to Delist” initiative — and the outcome, while not entirely unexpected for those tracking low-volume or low-activity assets, still landed as a sudden and final decision for 14 tokens, which the platform confirmed will be officially delisted on April 16, 2025.

    Advertisement

    This batch includes a mix of once-hyped DeFi projects, smaller infrastructure plays and community-driven tokens: Badger DAO (BADGER), Balancer (BAL), Beta Finance (BETA), Cream Finance (CREAM), Cortex (CTXC), aelf (ELF), Firo (FIRO), Kava Lend (HARD), NULS, Prosper (PROS), Status (SNT), TROY, UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT). 

    Related
    300 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) on Edge as Black Monday Sell-Off May Be Real
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 13:46
    300 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) on Edge as Black Monday Sell-Off May Be Real
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    First XRP ETF to Launch in US
    XRP's Return Above $2 Not Impossible, Ethereum (ETH): Road Below $1,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) 20% Plummeting: What's Next?
    Satoshi's Portfolio Collapses by $30 Billion
    Acting SEC Chair Says Ether Is Not a Security. What About XRP?

    According to Binance, the decision followed a broad evaluation process. Among the factors considered were the teams’ ongoing commitment to development, trading volume, liquidity conditions, network reliability, tokenomics stability, community interaction and any signs of misconduct or regulatory pressure.

    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency market reaction

    Prices reacted accordingly. Prosper saw the steepest single-day loss at -35.68%, now priced at $0.1723. Cream dropped 29.59% to $2.95. Firo and VIDT also slipped by over 29%, down to $0.55 and $0.01476, respectively. 

    TROY, Beta and HARD each posted losses of more than 27%. Even relatively stable projects like Badger DAO and Cortex were pulled down — BADGER fell 9.2% to $1.016, CTXC dropped 9.24% to $0.112.

    Related
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Mon, 04/07/2025 - 12:00
    200,000,000 XRP Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    All in all, 103,942 votes were submitted by 24,141 participants. Binance clarified that some projects not included in this round may still face delisting in the future, depending on whether they continue to meet listing standards.

    Related
    Binance CEO Reveals Exchange's Top Priority
    Thu, 04/03/2025 - 10:22
    Binance CEO Reveals Exchange's Top Priority
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The announcement, while framed around community input and internal review, sends a clear signal: Binance is narrowing its focus, and projects with low traction — regardless of past promise — are no longer guaranteed a place on the world’s largest crypto exchange.

    #Binance
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 9:07
    John Deaton Recalls XRP Non-Securities Fight Amid ETF Rollout
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Apr 8, 2025 - 8:58
    Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Freedx Secures Key DASP License in El Salvador
    More than 75 Asian and global banks heading to Money20/20 Asia this April
    WEEX Lists AB (AB) under the RWA and Blockchain Infrastructure Category
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts
    John Deaton Recalls XRP Non-Securities Fight Amid ETF Rollout
    Bitcoin Making Crucial Move, Here’s Where Price May End Up: Top Analyst
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD