Binance Delists 14 Coins in One Blow: Market Reacts

Binance has released the results of its first-ever “Vote to Delist” initiative — and the outcome, while not entirely unexpected for those tracking low-volume or low-activity assets, still landed as a sudden and final decision for 14 tokens, which the platform confirmed will be officially delisted on April 16, 2025.

This batch includes a mix of once-hyped DeFi projects, smaller infrastructure plays and community-driven tokens: Badger DAO (BADGER), Balancer (BAL), Beta Finance (BETA), Cream Finance (CREAM), Cortex (CTXC), aelf (ELF), Firo (FIRO), Kava Lend (HARD), NULS, Prosper (PROS), Status (SNT), TROY, UniLend (UFT) and VIDT DAO (VIDT).

According to Binance, the decision followed a broad evaluation process. Among the factors considered were the teams’ ongoing commitment to development, trading volume, liquidity conditions, network reliability, tokenomics stability, community interaction and any signs of misconduct or regulatory pressure.

Cryptocurrency market reaction

Prices reacted accordingly. Prosper saw the steepest single-day loss at -35.68%, now priced at $0.1723. Cream dropped 29.59% to $2.95. Firo and VIDT also slipped by over 29%, down to $0.55 and $0.01476, respectively.

TROY, Beta and HARD each posted losses of more than 27%. Even relatively stable projects like Badger DAO and Cortex were pulled down — BADGER fell 9.2% to $1.016, CTXC dropped 9.24% to $0.112.

All in all, 103,942 votes were submitted by 24,141 participants. Binance clarified that some projects not included in this round may still face delisting in the future, depending on whether they continue to meet listing standards.

The announcement, while framed around community input and internal review, sends a clear signal: Binance is narrowing its focus, and projects with low traction — regardless of past promise — are no longer guaranteed a place on the world’s largest crypto exchange.