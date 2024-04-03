Advertisement
    Solana Hits Major Achievement: Details

    Arman Shirinyan
    Solana saw enormous surge of issued stablecoins, which is important sign of network strength
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 14:24
    Stablecoin issuance is a significant indicator of a blockchain network's health and adoption. It represents the amount of stablecoins that are created and used on a platform. Similar to the way the market celebrates issuance of additional Tether, any kind of issuance on Solana is an indicator of growing capitalization

    Rising stablecoin issuance on Solana suggests increased activity and demand, which could lead to more transactions and higher usage of the SOL token for transaction fees and staking.

    SOLUSDT
    Looking at the Solana price chart, the increase in stablecoin activity may align with promising price support levels. Currently, Solana’s price seems to be holding steady around the $180 mark. Should this trend continue, it would indicate a strong level of support, providing a foundation for potential future growth.

    The chart also shows that Solana has previously touched higher resistance levels near $200. If the uptick in stablecoin issuance translates into higher network usage and more widespread adoption, we could see Solana’s price test these resistance levels again. A break above could confirm a bullish trend, possibly paving the way for further gains.

    For investors and traders of Solana, the key support level to watch is around $149, which could act as a springboard for a price rebound. On the upside, the next resistance to conquer would be at the recent high of $187. 

    Despite increased issuance, it is important to understand underlying mechanisms behind price formation on Solana or any other cryptocurrency out there. While the network's usage may increase drastically, it still depends on the market in general. Inflows to Solana specifically might not always translate into bullish performance of SOL.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

